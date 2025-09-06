Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, James Madison 14

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Dukes.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) and teammates Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25), left, and Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) and Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrate creating a turnover on James Madison University as the Cards' beat the visiting Dukes 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) and teammates Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25), left, and Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) and Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrate creating a turnover on James Madison University as the Cards' beat the visiting Dukes 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program might have had their first half struggles against James Madison, they were able to make just enough plays in the second half, eventually escaping with a 28-14 comeback victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 2-0 in the all-time series vs. James Madison, both games coming at L&N Stadium.
    Jeff Brohm becomes the fourth Louisville coach to start 2-0 in three straight seasons, following Tom King (1925-27), John L. Smith (1999-2001), and Bobby Petrino (2003-06, 2014).
  • The Cardinals win despite having the lowest total offensive yardage under Jeff Brohm at 264 yards.
  • Louisville improves to 14-3 vs. Group of Five teams in the CFP era, including a 6-game winning streak.
  • Louisville allows only 263 yards of offense, holding the Dukes to 137 yards passing, the lowest total by an FBS opponent under Brohm.
  • Louisville logs 6 sacks for the third time under Brohm.
  • Louisville scores multiple 2-point conversions in a game for the sixth time in school history and the first time since doing so at Cincinnati in 2003.
  • Louisville is perfect on multiple 2-point conversion attempts for the third time in school history, following games vs. Cincinnati in 1975 (3 of 3) and at Cincinnati in 2003 (2 of 2).
  • Louisville improves to 4-0 since 2016 when possessing the ball for less the 23 minutes, finishing with 22:48 time of possession.
  • Brohm improves to 21-8 at Louisville and 87-52 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Miller Moss was 13-of-23 passing for 151 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions. Moss is the first Louisville quarterback to run for a 2-point conversion since Stefan LeFors capped the Cards' scoring with a 2-point run in a 56-49 win at Memphis in 2004. Moss is the first player in program history to run and pass for 2-point conversions in a single game.
  • RB Issac Brown led all rushers with 104 yards and a career-long 78-yard touchdown on 12 carries. Brown logged the seventh 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown scored the 15th TD of his career, including six covering more than 40 yards.
  • WR Chris Bell led all players with 83 yards receiving on 4 receptions, including a 64-yard TD. Bell scored his seventh career TD, including two covering more than 60 yards.
  • WR Dacari Collins scored a 2-point conversion on a pass from Moss for his first points at Louisville and the first 2-point conversion of his college career.
  • LB T.J. Quinn led all players with 11 tackles, including a 2-yard sack.
  • DL Clev Lubin led all players with 1.5 sacks for 12 yards among his 10 tackles, 7 of which were solo. Lubin's sack and forced fumble in the end zone early in the fourth quarter led to the Cards' go-ahead TD.
  • DL AJ Green had 4 tackles and a fumble recovery in the end zone for his first career TD.
  • CB Jabari Mack had his first interception and the fourth of his college career to go with 1 tackle.
  • DE Wesley Bailey registered his first sack at Louisville by assisting on a pair of sacks among his 8 tackles and added a quarterback hurry.
  • LB Antonio Watts had his second career sack and fifth career pass breakup to go with 5 tackles.
  • K Cooper Ranvier made both his field goal attempts, connecting from 22 and 38 yards to improve to 3 of 3 in his career.

Gallery:

louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) scores a big fourth quarter touchdown against James Madison during the Cards' second college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cards beat the Dukes 28-14. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) and teammates Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25), left, and Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) and Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrate creating a turnover on James Madison University as the Cards' beat the visiting Dukes 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) breaks away from James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) to score a big fourth quarter touchdown against James Madison during the Cards' second college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cards beat the Dukes 28-14. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) celebrates with fans in the end zone after a big fourth quarter touchdown run against James Madison during the Cards' second college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cards beat the Dukes 28-14. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) and the defense celebrate after making a big stop in the third quarter against James Madison during the Cards' second college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm calls a timeout during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the James Madison Dukes during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Matthew Sluka (9) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Gordon (24) tackles James Madison Dukes wide receiver Michael Scott (17) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Jordan Fuller (23) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn (34) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumblle for a touchdown during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) tries to escape the tackle of James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) can't get past James Madison Dukes cornerback Elijah Culp (2) in the first half during the Louisville-James Madison college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. They used to bring into games under the Schnellenberger era. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Guerad (99) has words with James Madison Dukes offensive lineman Joseph Simmons (79) in the first half during the Louisville-James Madison college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. They used to bring into games under the Schnellenberger era. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm yells at an official in the first half during the Louisville-James Madison college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. They used to bring into games under the Schnellenberger era. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the James Madison Dukes during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the James Madison Dukes during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against the James Madison Dukes during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville james madison
Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot leads the team onto the field before the first half against the James Madison Dukes at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Matt Stone - Courier Journal, Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images.

