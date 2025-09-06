Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, James Madison 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program might have had their first half struggles against James Madison, they were able to make just enough plays in the second half, eventually escaping with a 28-14 comeback victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 2-0 in the all-time series vs. James Madison, both games coming at L&N Stadium.
Jeff Brohm becomes the fourth Louisville coach to start 2-0 in three straight seasons, following Tom King (1925-27), John L. Smith (1999-2001), and Bobby Petrino (2003-06, 2014).
- The Cardinals win despite having the lowest total offensive yardage under Jeff Brohm at 264 yards.
- Louisville improves to 14-3 vs. Group of Five teams in the CFP era, including a 6-game winning streak.
- Louisville allows only 263 yards of offense, holding the Dukes to 137 yards passing, the lowest total by an FBS opponent under Brohm.
- Louisville logs 6 sacks for the third time under Brohm.
- Louisville scores multiple 2-point conversions in a game for the sixth time in school history and the first time since doing so at Cincinnati in 2003.
- Louisville is perfect on multiple 2-point conversion attempts for the third time in school history, following games vs. Cincinnati in 1975 (3 of 3) and at Cincinnati in 2003 (2 of 2).
- Louisville improves to 4-0 since 2016 when possessing the ball for less the 23 minutes, finishing with 22:48 time of possession.
- Brohm improves to 21-8 at Louisville and 87-52 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 13-of-23 passing for 151 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions. Moss is the first Louisville quarterback to run for a 2-point conversion since Stefan LeFors capped the Cards' scoring with a 2-point run in a 56-49 win at Memphis in 2004. Moss is the first player in program history to run and pass for 2-point conversions in a single game.
- RB Issac Brown led all rushers with 104 yards and a career-long 78-yard touchdown on 12 carries. Brown logged the seventh 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown scored the 15th TD of his career, including six covering more than 40 yards.
- WR Chris Bell led all players with 83 yards receiving on 4 receptions, including a 64-yard TD. Bell scored his seventh career TD, including two covering more than 60 yards.
- WR Dacari Collins scored a 2-point conversion on a pass from Moss for his first points at Louisville and the first 2-point conversion of his college career.
- LB T.J. Quinn led all players with 11 tackles, including a 2-yard sack.
- DL Clev Lubin led all players with 1.5 sacks for 12 yards among his 10 tackles, 7 of which were solo. Lubin's sack and forced fumble in the end zone early in the fourth quarter led to the Cards' go-ahead TD.
- DL AJ Green had 4 tackles and a fumble recovery in the end zone for his first career TD.
- CB Jabari Mack had his first interception and the fourth of his college career to go with 1 tackle.
- DE Wesley Bailey registered his first sack at Louisville by assisting on a pair of sacks among his 8 tackles and added a quarterback hurry.
- LB Antonio Watts had his second career sack and fifth career pass breakup to go with 5 tackles.
- K Cooper Ranvier made both his field goal attempts, connecting from 22 and 38 yards to improve to 3 of 3 in his career.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Matt Stone - Courier Journal, Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Clev Lubin: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky