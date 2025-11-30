Highlights and Notes: Louisville 41, Kentucky 0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being short multiple impact playmakers and riding a three-game losing streak, the Louisville football program didn't let that hold them back from unleashing their might against Kentucky, blasting them with a 41-0 beatdown in the annual Governor's Cup rivalry showdown.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 17-20 vs. Kentucky, including 6-10 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville registers its second shutout victory in the all-time series, following a 28-0 win in 2004.
- Louisville achieves its largest margin of victory in 37 games vs. Kentucky, surpassing a 59-28 win in 2006.
- Louisville reaches 41 points in back-to-back victories in the Governor's Cup rivalry.
- Louisville has two freshman 100-yard rushers in a game for the second time in program history with Braxton Jennings and Shaun Boykins Jr. each reaching the century mark. The first instance came in last year's 41-14 win at Kentucky with Isaac Brown and Duke Watson each surpassing 100 yards rushing.
- Last year's Kentucky game was also the last time Louisville had two 100-yard rushers, regardless of class.
- Louisville gets its first shutout win since beating Austin Peay 62-0 in last year's season opener.
- Louisville holds its eighth opponent in 12 games this season scoreless on its opening possession. The Cards held three other opponents to a field goal.
- Louisville holds Kentucky to 147 yards of total offense and 40 yards rushing, the lowest totals by an opponent since Austin Peay gained 106 yards with 34 yards rushing in last season's opening game.
- Louisville gains 440 yards of total offense, its third highest total of the season, and achieves a 293-yard net margin of total offense, its highest margin vs. a power conference opponent since a 392-yard margin vs. Syracuse in 2017.
- Louisville logs 26 first downs, matching its second highest total of the season, including 17 rushing first downs for its highest total since having the same number vs. Syracuse in 2019.
- Louisville allows 10 first downs, the lowest total by an FBS opponent since Duke had 9 first downs in 2023.
- Louisville allows 4 passing first downs, the fewest by an FBS opponent this season.
- Louisville holds Kentucky to 2 of 14 on third down conversions, the third opponent the Cards have held below 15% this season.
- Louisville wins at least 8 regular season games in four straight seasons for the second time in program history, following a similar stretch from 2003 to 2006.
- Jeff Brohm is the second coach in program history to win at least 8 regular season games in each of his first three seasons, following Bobby Petrino who did it in his first four seasons.
- Turnovers continue to be a key to success for Louisville with the Cards improving to 17-0 under Brohm when they win the turnover battle but going 10-12 when they do not.
- Brohm moves to 27-12 at Louisville and 93-56 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 12 of 20 passing for 182 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with 4 carries for 18 yards and a TD. Moss ranks sixth at Louisville for most rushing TDs in a season by a quarterback with 9. Moss reaches 2,526 yards passing for the season, logging the 23rd 2,500-yard passing season in program history. Moss's 3 touchdown passes match his total at Pittsburgh for his season high. Moss's 185.9 passer rating is his highest of the season.
- RB Braxton Jennings led all rushers with 113 yards on 20 carries for his first 100-yard rushing game. Jennings is the first walk-on player in program history to have a 100-yard rushing game.
- RB Shaun Boykins Jr. had 101 yards rushing on 22 carries for his first 100-yard rushing game and first career touchdown.
- WR Dacari Collins had 2 receptions for 40 yards and his first touchdown as a Card.
- TE Jacob Stewart led all receivers with 1 reception for 43 yards, scoring his first touchdown at Louisville.
- TE Jaleel Skinner had 2 receptions for 21 yards and the second touchdown of his college career, both coming this season.
- CB Tayon Holloway had the first 2 interceptions of his career, both coming in the second half, and added a tackle.
- LB Clev Lubin pushed his team-leading season sack total to 7 with a pair of sacks today among 4 tackles, 3 of which were solo. He pushed his team-leading tackle-for-loss total to 11.5 with 3 TFLs. He added a pair of quarterback hurries to reach 7 for the season, which also leads the team.
- LB TJ Quinn got his second and third sacks of the season among his 10 tackles, including a team-leading 6 solo stops. He reached double figures in tackles for the ninth time in his career and maintained his lead among Louisville tacklers with 87 on the season. He added a shared TFL and his fourth pass breakup of the season.
- DB D'Angelo Hutchinson shared the Louisville lead with 10 tackles, including 5 solo stops, for his third game of the season with double-digit tackles.
- DE Wesley Bailey had 2 tackles with 1 solo stop, including his 6th sack and 7th TFL of the season.
- DE AJ Green had 3 tackles with 1 solo stop, including his 4th sack and 5th TFL of the season.
- K Cooper Ranvier made both his field goal attempts, connecting from 34 and 24 yards.
Ranvier improves to 21 of 24 this year, tying Art Carmody for most field goals made in a season. Ranvier made all 5 extra point attempts to finish the regular season 36 of 37.
