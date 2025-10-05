Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 30, Louisville 27

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) sacks Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has run into their first roadblock of the season. Hosting No. 24 Virginia on Saturday, the Cardinals their undefeated start to the year come to an end, falling 30-27 in overtime to the Cavaliers.
Team Notes:
Louisville drops to 8-6 vs. Virginia, including 5-2 in Louisville and 4-2 at L&N Stadium.
Louisville plays its first overtime game since a 31-24 win at Cincinnati in 2013.
Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 19 games.
Louisville outgains Virginia by 146 yards, its largest margin of total offense in a loss since outgaining Connecticut by 160 yards in a 23-20 triple overtime loss on Nov. 24, 2012.
Louisville holds Virginia below 150 yards passing and below 100 yards rushing, losing for the first time when accomplishing both for the first time since 2008.
Jeff Brohm moves to 23-9 at Louisville and 89-53 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Miller Moss was 34-of-48 passing for 329 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception to go with his third rushing TD of the season. Moss logs his third 300-yard passing game at Louisville and the eighth of his college career.
RB Isaac Brown led Louisville rushers with 13 carries for 66 yards to go with two receptions for 6 yards.
WR Chris Bell led all receivers with 170 yards on 12 receptions, including 15-yard and 13-yard TDs to take his career total to nine. Bell had the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Bell's 170 yards receiving is the highest total by a Louisville player since Dez Fitzpatrick had 182 yards at Boston College in 2020.
SS D'Angelo Hutchinson led all players with 11 tackles to go with a half tackle for loss.
LB Antonio Watts led all players with 2.5 tackles for loss to go with his second sack and second pass breakup of the season along with 6 tackles.
DE Wesley Bailey had his second sack of the season, 2 quarterback hurries, and 3 tackles.
K Cooper Ranvier made a career-long 50-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and added a 24-yard field goal in overtime.
Virginia’s John Rogers catches the ball for a first down against Louisville at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor gets the game winning touchdown against Louisville at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s gets the sold stop of Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Caullin Lacy runs the ball against Virginia’s Ethan Minter at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Tayon Holloway sacks Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs the ball against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Tayon Holloway (#25) celebrates with Antonio Watts the sacking of Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Chris Bell catches a ball for the 1st down against Virginia’s Devin Neal at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Chris Bell catches a ball for the 1st down against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Isaac Brown runs the ball against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Chris Bell celebrates scoring a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scrambles under the pressure of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball against Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) sacks Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) strips the ball while sacking Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Christian Charles (4) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville’s Jaleel Skinner makes a catch against Virginia’s Kam Robinson at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Miller Moss throws the ball to Chris Bell who scores a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm calls out instructions during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with long snapper Shai Kochav (48) second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville’s Chris Bell scores a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Chris Bell, right, celebrates with Caullin Lacy, left, and Miller Moss after scoring a touchdown against Virginia at L&N Stadium Saturday.
Ocr. 4, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) scores against Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Jordan Robinson (9) Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) catches a pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images) and Scott Utterback (Courier Journal).
