Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 38, Boston College 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program played far from their best brand of football on Saturday night, but it was enough to secure victory, as they escaped with a 38-24 victory over Boston College at L&N Stadium.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 11-7 vs. Boston College, including 7-2 in Louisville and 6-1 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville improves to 6-1 on the season, matching the fifth best start in program history and becoming bowl eligible for the 25th time in the last 29 seasons.
- Louisville pushes its FBS-leading active streak of scoring at least 24 points to 21 games.
- Louisville amasses 504 yards on offense, marking the Cards' seventh 500-yard game under Jeff Brohm.
- Louisville gains 317 yards on the ground for the third 300-yard rushing game under Brohm.
- Louisville scores at least 30 points for the 14th time in 18 home games under Brohm.
- Louisville improves to 62-37 in homecoming games, including 23-5 at L&N Stadium.
- Brohm moves to 25-9 at Louisville and 91-53 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss was 15-of-27 passing for 187 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception to go with two rushing TDs. Moss is the fifth Louisville quarterback to rush for 6 TDs in a season, joining Benny Russell, Dave Ragone, Lamar Jackson (three times), and Malik Cunningham (four times).
- RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 14 carries for a career-high 205 yards and a TD. Brown had the ninth 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown had a 73-yard gain on the Cards' first play of the game and added a 62-yard TD to take his career total to six runs of 60 yards or longer. Brown is the third Louisville player to rush for 200 yards with fewer than 15 carries, joining Tom Lucia and Malik Cunningham.
- RB Keyjuan Brown had a career-high 95 yards rushing on 10 carries, sealing the win with a 67-yard rushing TD with 1:49 left in the game.
- WR Caullin Lacy had 6 receptions for 43 yards, including a 22-yard strike for his first TD catch of the season.
- LB Kalib Perry had his first career interception and a career-high 11 tackles, including 8 solo stops, to go with his first solo tackle for loss and first quarterback hurry of the season.
- DL Jordan Guerad had his first career interception to go with a solo tackle and his third quarterback hurry of the season.
- LB TJ Quinn led all players with 12 tackles to go with a shared tackle for loss and his third pass breakup of the season.
- DE Wesley Bailey had both of Louisville's sacks to push his season total to 4, adding 6 tackles with 4 solo stops and his fourth quarterback hurry of the season.
