How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It seems like its been forever since the Louisville men's basketball program last took the floor, but after a 10-day break between games, they're getting back to business against crosstown foe Bellarmine.
The first two games of the Pat Kelsey era at Louisville have been on complete opposite ends of the spectrum. The Cardinals opened up the 2024-25 season with a dominating 93-45 win over Morehead State, but then followed that up with a humbling 77-55 loss to No. 12 Tennessee
As for the Knights, year five at the Division I level and year 20 under head coach Scott Davenport hasn't exactly started on the right foot. Bellarmine has dropped each of their first four games of the season, most recently lost 83-62 at Marshall, and rank as the No. 331 team in the country according to KenPom.
This will be the 15th all-time meeting between Louisville and Bellarmine, with the Cardinals owning a 13-1 advantage. After the Knights claimed a 67-66 win back on Nov. 9, 2022 to kick off the Kenny Payne era, the Cardinals rebounded last season for one of Payne's few wins at Louisville, winning 73-68 on Nov. 29, 2023.
Bellarmine Knights (0-4, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
