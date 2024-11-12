How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Stanford Cardinal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming out of their second and final bye week of the 2024 season, and heading out west to cap off their three-game road trip against ACC newcomer Stanford.
Following a bit of a midseason slump where they dropped three games in a four-game span, the Cardinals are starting to surge in a positive direction. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College for a 31-27 win, then most recently took down Clemson 33-21 in Death Valley for their first ever win over the Tigers.
As for the Cardinal, year two of the Troy Taylor era has not gone the way many have hoped it would. Stanford took down Syracuse in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC, but have lost six consecutive games since. The average margin of defeat in Stanford's losing streak has been 26.0 points.
This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, though the Cardinals do have some experience vs. former members of the Pac-12 with 10 prior matchups. They're 2-1 vs. Arizona State, 1-1 vs. Oregon State, 0-4 vs. Utah and 0-1 vs. USC.
No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (2-7, 1-5 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.
- TV: ACC Network - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst) and Morgan Uber (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
