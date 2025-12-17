How to Watch Talavera vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid’s 2025–26 Copa del Rey campaign begins with a trip to Talavera de la Reina on Wednesday evening.
Xabi Alonso’s men have had a rough six weeks, dropping points in six of their last nine matches across all competitions. Los Blancos most recently triumphed against Alavés at the weekend, though, and now have a chance to win back-to-back matches for the first time since Nov. 1.
Taking on Talavera, even in the club’s home stadium, should not pose much of a threat for Real Madrid. The hosts compete in Spanish football’s third tier, and have collected three points just four times this season.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming Copa del Rey clash with Talavera on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Talavera vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Talavera de la Reina, Spain
- Venue: Estadio El Prado
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Talavera vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Real Madrid’s clash with Talavera is available to watch on ESPN Select in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes.
The game is also being broadcasted on fuboTV and the ESPN App, though the latter requires a subscription to ESPN+ to watch.
Premier Sports 1 is the home of the Copa del Rey bout in the United Kingdom, while those in Mexico can tune in on Sky Sports and izzi.
Talavera vs. Real Madrid is not being televised in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports, izzi
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
After the final whistle sounds at the Estadio El Prado, Real Madrid will turn their attention to this weekend’s La Liga bout with Sevilla. Three points at the Bernabéu will send Alonso’s men into the new year with a win.
Following the brief holiday break, Los Blancos return to league action against Real Betis on Jan. 4. The Spanish giants will have revenge on the mind after Antony and co. defeated them last season in what turned out to be a title-turning result.