How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering an embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Louisville football program is finally making their return to L&N Stadium, hosting Pitt for their final home game of the 2024 season.
The Cardinals led Stanford by 14 with just under ten minutes to go, but gave up 17 unanswered points to to suffer a 38-35 loss despite being 20.5-point favorites. Louisville gave up 406 yards to the Cardinal, and committed 13 total penalties - including 11 on defense.
As for the Panthers, they were able to win their first seven games of the season for the first time since 1982, but have taken a step back in recent weeks, losing three straight games. They were blown out 48-25 at SMU, suffered a home upset 24-19 loss to Virginia, then most recently had a heartbreaking 24-20 home defeat to Clemson.
This will be the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs, with Pitt owning an 11-9 advantage. The Panthers earned a massive upset win in the previous matchup last season, knocking off the previously undefeated Cardinals 38-21 back on Oct. 14, 2023.
Pitt Panthers (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
