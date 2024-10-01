How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. SMU Mustangs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering their first loss of the 2024 season, the Louisville football program is coming back home for their next time out, and are hoping to get back in the win column against ACC newcomer SMU.
The No. 22 Cardinals certainly played far from their cleanest game against Notre Dame this past Saturday. They committed three turnovers, turned the ball over on downs four times and committed six penalties, eventually resulting in a 31-24 loss up in South Bend.
As for the Mustangs, they have turned a corner after a rocky start to their season. The Mustangs opened with an uninspiring win at Nevada, then lost to BYU at home. But since then, they won in a shootout over rival TCU, and most recently smoked Florida State 42-16 in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC.
This will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, with SMU owning a 2-0 advantage. The two played a home-and-home series in the mid-1980's, with the Mustangs winning 24-6 in Irving, Texas on Sept. 3, 1983, as well as in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 15, 1984 with a 41-7 victory.
RV/RV SMU Mustangs (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 22/22 Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
