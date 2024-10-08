How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the Louisville football program is hitting road in an attempt to get back to their winning way, traveling to Charlottesville to face Virginia for their first road game in ACC play.
Like against Notre Dame, mistakes and miscues spelled doom for the Cardinals, eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.
As for the Cavaliers, they look like they have finally turned things around under head coach Tony Elliott. Virginia has already won their most games under the third year head coach, and are coming off of an impressive come-from-behind 24-14 win over Boston College.
This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Louisville owning a 7-5 advantage. These two teams have met every year since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014, own a 6-4 record in the series during that span, and won 31-24 back on Nov. 9, 2023 in the last matchup.
RV/RV Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 2-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
- TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Coley Harvey (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X