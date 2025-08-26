How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025 college football season is finally here. Louisville will make their long-awaited return to L&N Stadium this Saturday, taking on in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky.
Louisville is heading into their 2025 season with relatively high expectations. In year two under head coach Jeff Brohm last season, the Cardinals finished 9-4 overall, including snapping losing streaks against both Clemson and Kentucky, and capturing a Sun Bowl win against Washington.
Despite losing players like Ashton Gillotte, Quincy Riley and Tyler Shough, Louisville is bringing back multiple impact playmakers, such as WR Chris Bell, RB Isaac Brown, LB Stanquan Clark, and several others. The Cardinals also bolstered their roster via the portal this offseason, bringing over pieces like USC QB Miller Moss and Coastal Carolina DE Clev Lubin.
As for the Colonels, they are coming off of a solid season by their standards. While their lost two games vs. FBS opponents by a combined 87-7, they still went 8-4 in the regular season to earn an at-large bid for the FCS Playoffs.
However, head coach Walt Wells' squad is going to look a tad different in 2025. Starting quarterback Matt Morrissey and running back Joshua Carter both graduated, while leading tackler linebacker Maddox Marcellus transferred to Virginia. A few solid defensive pieces remain, such as linebacker Braden Sullivan and defensive lineman Darrian Baker, but it's still a defense that ranked 81st in the FCS in 2024.
This will be the 30th all-time meeting between Louisville and Eastern Kentucky, with the Cardinals owning a 20-8-1 advantage. UofL has won the last five matchups, and have not lost to EKU since Nov. 23, 1985. The Cardinals are 37-7 all-time against opponents from the FCS level, and are on a 25-game winning streak, having not lost since 1987 against Marshall.
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0, 0-0 UAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Rodney McLeod (analyst) and Victoria Arlen (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky