How to Watch Louisville vs. Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the 2025 regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the preseason, third-year head coach Jeff Brohm led Louisville to an 8-4 overall record during the regular season, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals had 11 players named to the 2025 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Chris Bell earning a First-Team nod.

Like most teams in college athletics, Louisville won't be at full strength. Bell is out due to a torn ACL, most of the running back room is banged up, and starting defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga opted out.

As for the Rockets, they were picked to win the Mid-American Conference in the preseason. While their 6-2 mark in league play was a tie for second in the MAC standings, they lost out on the tiebreaker for the final spot in the MAC Championship. Toledo went 8-4 overall, but lost both matchups against power conference competition: Kentucky and Washington State.

Toledo hasn't been hit super hard by injuries and opt-outs, but will not have head coach Jason Candle on the sidelines to lead them. Candle left for the vacant job at UConn, and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Robert Weiner will serve as the interim head coach.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding a 5-3 edge. The last matchup came back on September 12, 1981, with Louisville earning a 31-6 win at Old Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville sports a 13-13-1 overall record in bowl games, and make their first ever appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl. It's also their seventh appearance in a bowl game located in Florida, sporting a 3-3 record in such games.

Boca Raton Bowl | Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Toledo Rockets (8-4, 6-2 MAC)

Date/Time : Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST

: Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place : Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

: Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. TV : ESPN - Jat Atler (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Ashley Stroehlei (sideline).

: ESPN - Jat Atler (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Ashley Stroehlei (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.

: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

