Two Starting Defensive Lineman for Louisville Opt Out of Boca Raton Bowl

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two of the Louisville football program's starters on the defensive line will not suit up for the Boca Raton Bowl next week.

Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Tuesday that both defensive tackle Rene Konga and defensive end Wesley Bailey have opted of the matchup against the Rockets.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Rene Konga: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky