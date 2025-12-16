Two Starting Defensive Lineman for Louisville Opt Out of Boca Raton Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two of the Louisville football program's starters on the defensive line will not suit up for the Boca Raton Bowl next week.
Head coach Jeff Brohm announced Tuesday that both defensive tackle Rene Konga and defensive end Wesley Bailey have opted of the matchup against the Rockets.
