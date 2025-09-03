How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of delivering a swift and decisive beatdown on Eastern Kentucky, the Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store, and will host James Madison under the lights for their first primetime game of the season.
Louisville got off to an explosive start to their 2025 season, coming out on top of Eastern Kentucky with a resounding 51-17 victory. The Cardinals put 542 total yards of offense, including 373 in the first half, while holding the Colonels to just 150 yards total. RB Isaac Brown had 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, WR Caullin Lacy had a 93-yard punt return touchdown, and DE Clev Lubin had a pair of sacks.
As for the Dukes, they got off to and equally as explosive start to their 2025 campaign, taking down Weber State 45-10 in their opener. QB Alonza Barnett III threw for a touchdown and ran for one, running backs George Pettaway and Wayne Knight combined for 188 rushing yards, and JMU's defense snagged three interceptions and broke up six more pass attempts
This will be the second all-time meeting between Louisville and James Madison, with the Cardinals owning a 1-0 advantage. Their first matchup came back on Nov. 5, 2022, with UofL claiming a 34-10 decision.
James Madison Dukes (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Pete Nygra, Rasheed Miller: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
