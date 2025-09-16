How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bowling Green Falcons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a fairly early bye week, the Louisville football program returns to action this weekend, and will welcome Bowling Green to L&N Stadium.
While the Cardinals haven't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, they're still 2-0 so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.
As for the Falcons, year one under head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is off to a decent start. While Bowling Green lost 34-20 at Cincinnati in their only game against a power conference school up to this point, they are coming off of an upset win over Liberty this past weekend.
This will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs. However, Louisville has played 10 of the 13 current members of the Mid-American Conference, holding a 29-18 overall record against them. The Cardinals have a winning record against Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo; an even record vs. Buffalo, Kent State and Western Michigan; and a losing record vs. Miami of Ohio.
Bowling Green Falcons (2-1, 0-0 MAC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst) and Kendra Douglas (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
