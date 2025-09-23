How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a decisive victory over Bowling Green, the Louisville football program now hits the road for the first time this season, taking on Pitt in the Steel City for their ACC opener.
While the Cardinals have still yet to face a power conference team this season, they've looked good so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm. They earned a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison and most recently a three-phase 40-17 win against Bowling Green.
Not only have they won their first three games by a combined score of 119-48, it's the first time in program history that they have started a season 3-0 for three straight years.
As for the Panthers, they had a hot start to the season before running into a bump in the road. Facing Duquesne and Central Michigan to start the season, Pitt won both in blowout fashion, out-scoring the Dukes and Chippewas by a combined 106 to 26 points. However, they most recently traveled to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, and were dealt a 31-24 overtime loss by West Virginia.
This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Panthers holding a slight 11-10 edge. The Cardinals took the last matchup between the two, winning 37-9 back on Nov. 23, 2024.
However, the Panthers have won the last three in Pittsburgh, including a stunning 38-21 victory over undefeated and then-No. 14 UofL on Oct. 14, 2023. Louisville has not won on the road against UP since a 45-34 decision on Oct. 13, 2012, when both schools were members of the Big East.
Louisville Cardinals (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- TV: ESPN2 - Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
