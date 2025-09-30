How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has a big matchup on tap this upcoming weekend. After having to scrap out an improbable win at Pitt, they're returning home to face their first ranked opponent of the season, with No. 24 Virginia marching into L&N Stadium.
Louisville didn't exactly start their matchup at Pitt on a strong note, falling 17-0 in the first quarter. However, they put together a much better showing in the second half, eventually ending the game on a 34-10 run to capture a 34-27 win and remain undefeated.
QB Miller Moss threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinals' defense forced five turnovers. The Cardinals move to 4-0 for the first time since 2023, with their seven-game winning streak behind only Ohio State (8) for longest active streak amongst power four teams.
As for the Cavaliers, they are coming off on the their best wins in recent memory. No. 8 Florida State marched into Charlottesville this past Friday for their ACC opener, and Virginia took advantage of the opportunity with a thrilling 46-38 double overtime win over the Seminoles.
QB Chandler Morris accounted for five touchdowns, and both teams combined to put up 954 yards of offense. UVA earned their first win over a top-10 team since 2005, and improve to 4-1 in the process.
This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding an 8-5 edge - including a 7-4 advantage since joining the ACC in 2014.
Louisville not only won the last matchup, a 24-20 decision on Oct. 12, 2024 in Charlottesville, they're on a three-game winning streak in the series. However, the last four meetings, as well as eight of the 11 showdowns as ACC members, have been decided by a single score.
No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - ... (play-by-play), ... (analyst) and ... (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky