How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting in some much needed rest, the Louisville football program has their biggest matchup of the season coming up next. They're hitting the road again, traveling down to Coral Gables for a primetime weeknight matchup with the Miami Hurricanes.
The Cardinals are coming off of their second and final bye week of the 2025 season, and it came at a good time. For starters, Louisville most recently suffered their first loss of the 2025 season - a 30-27 overtime loss to then-No. 24 Virginia. Additionally, their offense, which was expected to be the strength of this team, continues to underperform. Their 404.0 yards per game ranks 59th, while their 115.0 rushing yards per game ranks 111th, and their 7.40 penalties per game comes in at 114th nationally.
As for the Hurricanes, who are also coming off of a bye, they have a legitimate case to be the No. 1 team in college football. They head into the matchup with Louisville at a perfect 5-0, with wins over Notre Dame, USF, and most recently Florida State in Tallahassee. Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck, as well as junior defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., are both generating buzz for the Heisman Trophy. The Canes, according to ESPN's FPI, have the fourth-best resume in the sport, behind only Indiana, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Hurricanes holding a 12-4-1 edge in the series. The Canes won the last matchup in the series: a 52-45 shootout on Oct. 19, 2014. But while The U is 6-1-1 in Miami against Louisville, the Cardinals won the last matchup in Hard Rock Stadium, claiming a 38-31 decision on Nov. 18, 2023.
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 2 Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla.
- TV: ESPN - Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
