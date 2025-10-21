How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing a statement victory in full view of the eyes of the nation, the Louisville football program is returning home to L&N Stadium for the first time in three weeks, taking on Boston College under the lights.
The Cardinals are coming off one of their biggest road wins in school history, as they were able to topple No. 2 Miami 24-21 in South Florida this past Friday night. Louisville's defense picked off Canes QB Carson Beck four times, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries.
As for the Eagles, year two under head coach Bill O'Brien has been nothing short of a complete and total disaster. While Boston College won their opener against Fordham, they have since lost six-in-a-row, including 38-23 at home to UConn this past Saturday. In their last two ACC games, at Pitt and vs. Clemson, BC has been out-scored 89-to-17. It's their first 1-6 start to a season since 2012.
This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding an 10-7 edge. Louisville is 7-4 over Boston College since joining the ACC in 2014, and have won the last two matchups. In their last meeting back on Oct. 25, 2024 in Chestnut Hill, Louisville overcame a 20-point deficit to win 31-27.
Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - TBA (play-by-play), TBA (analyst) and TBA (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
