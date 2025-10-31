How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to scrap out a difficult victory against Boston College, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road, stepping into one of the more difficult places to play in the sport to take on Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals didn't exactly look super efficient at times against BC this past weekend, but they still did enough to capture a 38-24 win over the Eagles.
Louisville ran for 317 yards, including a 205-yard effort from star running back Isaac Brown, and put up 504 total yards despite three turnovers. Their defense forced three turnovers of their own, and held BC to only 360 yards despite losing the time of possession battle.
As for the Hokies, their 2025 season had a disastrous start. Virginia Tech started the season at 0-3, and after a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, head coach Brent Pry was fired afterwards.
Since then, VT has had some success under interim head coach Philip Montgomery. They won back-to-back games against Wofford and at NC State, although that was then followed up by back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and at Georgia Tech. Most recently, Tech was able to capture a 42-34 double overtime win against Cal.
This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Hokies holding a 6-3 edge. However, the Cardinals won the last matchup, claiming a 34-3 decision back on Nov. 4, 2023. Louisville has not played at Lane Stadium since 1991, and are 0-3 on the road against Virginia Tech.
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5, 2-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: The CW Network - Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst) and Wes Bryant (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
