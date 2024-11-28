How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rivalry week is finally here. After taking down Pitt in their home finale, the Louisville football program now heads east up I-64 for their annual Battle for the Governor's Cup showdown with Kentucky.
Fresh off of their embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Cardinals absolutely steamrolled Pitt in their last time out. They out-gained the Panthers 505 yards to 265, and scored the first 34 points of the game en route to a 37-9 beat down.
As for the Wildcats, they have not had the season they expected. Kentucky's lone win against a power conference team came all the way back in September at Ole Miss, and they have lost five straight against such competition ever since. Even in their last win, a 48-6 win over Murray State on Nov. 16, Kentucky looked like far from a polished product.
This will be the 36th all-time meeting between Louisville and Kentucky, with the Wildcats owning a 20-15 advantage, but the Cardinals hold a 15-14 advantage since the series was resumed in 1994. Kentucky is currently on a five-game winning streak in the series, including a 38-31 decision in Louisville last season.
Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 5-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-7, 1-7 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
- TV: SEC Network - Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Ashley Shah Ahmadi (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 516; Dish: 404; DirecTV: 611; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)