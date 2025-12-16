How to Watch Cardiff vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea are aiming to avoid the mightiest of upsets on Tuesday night when they travel to League One side Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.
Enzo Maresca’s men have enjoyed a trophy-laden calendar year which has seen them scoop the Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles, but the Italian still awaits his first domestic trophy as Blues boss. The Carabao Cup presents an excellent opportunity to change that.
Chelsea have been handed the most favourable of all four Carabao Cup quarterfinal matches, facing the only non-Premier League side and third tier opposition. Overcoming Cardiff shouldn’t prove too difficult for the Blues and their wealth of riches.
Cardiff have already beaten Premier League adversaries in the competition, but toppling Burnley is entirely different to conquering the world champions. Barry Brian-Murphy and his players will need the perfect performance and a healthy slice of fortune to clinch a spot in the last four.
Here is how to watch an intriguing between the Bluebirds and the Blues.
What Time Does Cardiff vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Cardiff, Wales
- Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Not in use
How to Watch Cardiff vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
All of the Carabao Cup last eight fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with the Chelsea match available on the Main Event and Premier League channels, as well as Sky GO.
There is just one destination in the United States and that is Paramount+, while fuboTV and DAZN are showing the fixture in Canada.
Those in Mexico have two options, either tuning into ESPN or Disney+ with a premium subscription.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKy Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
What’s Next for Cardiff, Chelsea?
Cardiff, currently leading League One, have just one more match before Christmas. The Welsh side visit Lincoln City, who Chelsea beat in the Carabao Cup earlier this term, this coming Saturday.
Chelsea’s final match before Christmas sees them visit Newcastle United in the Premier League—the side that knocked them out of last season’s Carabao Cup. They then host Aston Villa and Bournemouth before the end of 2025.
- Cardiff vs. Chelsea—Carabao Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Cardiff