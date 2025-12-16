How to Watch 2025 NBA Cup Final: Spurs vs. Knicks
The 2025 NBA Cup wraps up on Tuesday with a final matchup between the Spurs and Knicks. In the third annual edition of the NBA’s in-season tournament, both the Spurs and Knicks have advanced to the final for the first time.
The Spurs reached the NBA Cup final after beating the Lakers in the quarterfinals and then edging out the Thunder in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Knicks advanced after taking down the Raptors in the quarterfinals before knocking out the Magic in the semifinals.
Thus far, the Lakers and Bucks are the only teams that have won the NBA Cup. The Lakers won the inaugural edition in 2023 and LeBron James was named the tournament’s MVP while the Bucks won in 2024 and Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the MVP. The Spurs and Knicks will look to join the Lakers and Bucks and Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Karl-Anthony Towns will be among the favorites to take home the MVP.
Before the game begins, here’s how to watch this year’s NBA Cup final.
How to watch the NBA Cup final
The 2025 NBA Cup final between the Spurs and Knicks will be available via streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. This is a significant change from a year ago, when the NBA Cup final was broadcast nationally on ABC. This year, Prime Video has begun broadcasting NBA games nationally for the first time, and that includes the NBA Cup final.
The final will begin on at 8:30 p.m. ET.
How much do players get for winning NBA Cup final?
Both the Spurs and Knicks will be financially incentivized to win the NBA Cup final. The head coach and main roster players from the winning team will be rewarded with $530,000 while the second-place finishers will get less than half of that as they take in $212,000.