Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named a Finalist for Paul Hornung Award
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been named one of three finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Joining Brown on the list are Colorado's iron man Travis Hunter, who excels on offense, defense and special teams and averages 126 snaps per game; and Penn State's Tyler Warren, a record-setting tight end who also plays wildcat quarterback, fullback, halfback and wingback.
The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 15th season, is owned and operated by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC). The Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung, a member of the College and Pro Football Halls-of-Fame once described by Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi as "the most versatile player in the history of the game." The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2025. For information about the dinner, contact Julie Howell at 502-587-6742 or JHowell@Louisvillesports.org.
"Paul Hornung said many times that he would play whatever position his coach asked to help the team win games," said Greg Fante, LSC president and CEO. "Paul loved players who showed up in the big games, and he would be proud of this year's finalists."
Isaac Brown, University of Louisville
Freshman / 5-9, 190 lbs.Running back / return specialist
Homestead, Fla.
Primarily a running back, true freshman Isaac Brown also handles kickoff returns, sees occasional duty on punt returns and lines up at wildcat quarterback and slot. He made the Honor Roll twice as a workhorse in big, come-from-behind road wins for Louisville: against Boston College, he touched the ball 24 times three different ways and scored on a four-yard run and an 18-yard reception as the Cardinals prevailed 31-27; against Virginia, he touched the ball 23 times three different ways and scored on runs of seven and 14 yards as Louisville won 24-20. In the Cardinals' 33-21 night-time road win over then no. 11 Clemson, Brown touched the ball 23 times, rushed for 150 yards and his 45-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Brown is fifth in the ACC in rushing yards per game and fifth in all-purpose yards per game.
Season stats:
- All-purpose: 1,133 yards, 125.9 per game
- Rushing: 106 rushes, 800 yards, seven touchdowns
- Receiving: 26 receptions, 131 yards, one touchdown
- Kick returns: 11 returns, 193 yards
- Punt returns: two returns, nine yards
- Number of positions played: six (quarterback, backfield, slot, wide, kick return, punt return)
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Junior / 6-1, 185 lbs.
Cornerback/slot and wide receiver
Suwanee, Ga.
A true, two-way starter at cornerback and wide receiver, Travis Hunter is the most prolific player at the FBS level, playing five different positions in the defensive secondary, four skill positions on offense and spot duty on special teams. He averages 64 snaps per game on offense, mostly as a big threat wide receiver; and he averages 62 snaps per game on defense as a lockdown corner. Hunter made the Honor Roll and was named Paul Hornung Award National Player-of-the-Week six times with performances against North Dakota State, Nebraska, Colorado State, Baylor, UCF and Arizona. He is Colorado's leading receiver and fourth in the Big 12 averaging 96 receiving yards per game, has four games with 100+ receiving yards and two games with multiple touchdowns. He leads the Buffaloes in interceptions and pass breakups and is eighth in tackles.
Season Stats:
- All-purpose: 795 yards, 99.4 per game
- Receiving: 60 receptions, 757 yards, eight touchdowns
- Tackles: 21 tackles, 14 solo, seven assisted, one tackle for loss
- Coverage: two interceptions, 38 yards, seven pass breakups
- Number of positions played: 10 (backfield, slot, wide, box, slot corner, wide corner, free safety, kick return, punt return, field goal/extra point block)
Tyler Warren, Penn State
Senior / 6-6, 261 lbs.
Tight end/wildcat quarterback/wingback/fullback
Mechanicsville, Va.
Primarily a tight end, Tyler Warren also lines up at wingback, fullback, slot, halfback, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback and long snapper in a center-eligible formation and has accounted for touchdowns receiving, rushing and passing. He had a game for the ages in Penn State's 33-30 road win over USC: he touched the ball 19 times three different ways for 237 total yards; tied an FCS record for a tight end with 17 receptions for 227 yards, including a scoring catch where he lined up as center eligible and snapped to the shotgun quarterback; carried the ball for a first down and completed a pass from the wildcat quarterback position. Against Kent State, he caught five passes for 50 yards and a score, threw a 17-yard touchdown pass and had one carry for 17 yards after faking a pass.
Season stats:
- All purpose: 693 yards, 86.6 per game
- Rushing: 10 rushes, 87 yards, one touchdown
- Receiving: 51 receptions, 606 yards, four touchdowns
- Passing: 2/2 passing, 26 yards, one touchdown
- Number of positions played: seven (quarterback, backfield, inline, slot, wide, o-line, kick return)
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X