Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to Walter Camp Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been named to preseason watch list for the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, it was announced Monday.
It's the latest in a long line of preseason accolades awarded to Brown leading up to the start of the 2025 season. He's up to four preseason all-American honors from three difference publications, has also been named to the watch list for th Maxwell Award, and was also named to the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals this past season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
