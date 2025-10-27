Louisville's Isaac Brown Named ACC Running Back of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Running Back of the Week, the ACC announced Monday.
The Cardinals have had a player named to the ACC Players of the Week in six of their first seven games of the 2025 season. Brown earns his second ACC Player of the Week honor this season, coming after his 126 yard/two touchdown effort in the opener vs. Eastern Kentucky earned him his first.
Additionally, Brown is one of three Cards to earn it at least twice. Wide receiver Chris Bell has been named three times (Week 5 at Pitt, Week 6 vs. Virginia and Week 8 at Miami), while linebacker T.J. Quinn earned it twice (Week 2 vs. James Madison, Week 5 at Pitt).
Trevonte Sylvester earned OL of the Week in Week 8 at Miami, making the Cardinals' matchup vs. Bowling Green in week four in the only game where a Louisville player has not earned an ACC Player of the Week honor.
Brown is coming off of a career performance against Boston College this past Saturday. While he had just 14 total carries, that was enough to rush for a career-high 205 yards plus a touchdown. He produced just the 18th 200-yard rushing game by a Cardinal, and was the third to do it on less than 15 carries.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has been hampered by injuries at times so far this season, but has still been productive. Playing in all seven games, he has ran for 652 yards and four touchdowns on 75 carries, and caught 11 passes for 4.2 yards. His 8.7 yards per carry is the best in the FBS among players with at least 50 rushing attempts this season.
The Homestead, Fla. native is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts last season, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades last season. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Louisville will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 1, traveling to Blacksburg for a showdown with Virginia Tech. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Hokies is set for 3:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
