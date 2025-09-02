Louisville's Isaac Brown Named ACC Running Back of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Isaac Brown was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week, the ACC announced Tuesday.
It's the fifth time in Brown's young collegiate career that he has earned ACC Player of the Week honors. Last season as a true freshman, he became the first Louisville player to earn an ACC Player of the Week selection in four different weeks.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back only got six carries this past Saturday vs. Eastern Kentucky, but he certainly made the most of them. He finished the day with 126 rushing yards, as well as two rushing touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 31-yard gain, while his second was a 68-yarder.
The Homestead, Fla. native is coming off of a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts last season, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Brown's 7.1 yards per carry led the ACC, while his rushing yardage placed third in the league, and his rushing touchdown total placed fifth. Not only did he break Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing mark at Louisville, he tied Jackson's true freshman record for 100-yard rushing games with five.
Brown also became the Cardinals' first true freshman to ever rush for over 1,000 yards. His yardage total is also the most among power conference true freshmen, and the second-most among FBS true freshmen, trailing only Ahmad Hardy's 1,351 at ULM.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.
Louisville will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 5, with James Madison coming to L&N Stadium for a primetime showdown. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Dukes is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky