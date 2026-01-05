Watch: RB Isaac Brown Discusses Decision to Return to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program won a monumental recruiting battle last night.

After briefly deciding that he would enter the transfer portal, star running back Isaac Brown announced Sunday that he would instead remain with the Cardinals and return for the 2026 season.

While Brown will make what was only described to Louisville Cardinals On SI as a "competitive offer to SEC schools," at the end of the day, loyalty was the driving factor in him coming back for another year with UofL.

"Loyalty," Brown said. "Loyalty to my brothers from here, and the coaching staff. That's (where) my loyalty (is)."

Brown originally announced on New Year's Day that he intended to enter the transfer portal with a "do no contact" tag. Brown said that Texas and Ole Miss were the two school he considered transferring to, but he never officially entered the portal. The 14-day transfer window opened up this past Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

"I wanted to see how things were, and what was out there for me," he said. "The reason why I came back, like I said, is because I love the fan base and the coaches."

Ever since stepping foot on Louisville's campus, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back has been a home run threat every time he touches the ball. In just two years at the college level, he has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

Brown burst onto the scene last year, putting together a dynamic true freshman campaign. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

This past season as a sophomore, the Miami native was hampered by a couple lower body injuries, but still managed to put together a very good year. Playing in nine games while starting seven, he ran for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries, while catching 13 passes for 48 yards. Brown's 8.8 yards per carry led all of the FBS.

Following his decision to return, Brown took time to meet with the media. He discussed the factors that both led to him to decide to enter the portal and return, the response to his return, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Running Back Isaac Brown

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Isaac Brown: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky