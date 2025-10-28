Louisville's Isaac Brown Named the Doak Walker National RB of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. –University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Brown rushed for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown in Louisville's 38-24 win over Boston College last Saturday at L&N Stadium. It was the first 200-yard rushing performance since Javian Hawkins ran for 233 yards in 2019.
A native of Miami, Brown logged the ninth 100-yard rushing game of his career and fourth of the season to give him 652 yards on the season. He ran for a 73-yard gain on Louisville's first play of the game before adding a 67-yard touchdown run later in the contest.
Brown became the third Louisville player to rush for 200 yards on fewer than 15 carries in a game.
The Cardinals travel to Blacksburg, Va., to face Virginia Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky