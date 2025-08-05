Louisville's Isaac Brown and Duke Watson Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky.– University of Louisville running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson have been named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation's top college running back.
The UofL duo combined to rush for 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns in their true freshmen seasons, becoming one of the top running back tandems in the country.
Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman last season and was awarded with the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year Awards. The native of Miami, Fla., recorded five 100-yard rushing games, including a career high 178 yards in a win over Kentucky to close the season. Brown earned second team All-ACC honors and was named to numerous freshman All-American teams. He broke the school record for rushing yards by a freshman and was the first true freshman to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.
Watson rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns last season, recording a pair of 100-yard rushing games. The native of Forsyth, Ga., led the nation in yards per carry after he averaged 8.91 yards per carry.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live onThe Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.
The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the week. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.
(Photo of Duke Watson: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
