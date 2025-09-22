Louisville RBs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson Questionable for Matchup at Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Therein lies the possibility that the Louisville football program will not have their elite running back duo at their full disposal for a second straight game.
Speaking to to the local media Monday for his weekly pregame press conference, Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm cast doubt on if either Isaac Brown or Duke Watson will be able to suit up for UofL's ACC opener this weekend at Pitt.
“Both have lower leg injuries that they’re trying to heal up from," he said. "Hopefully we will get them back, but I will not know until later in the week.”
Just prior to kickoff of Louisville's previous game vs. Bowling Green, Louisville announced that announced that Brown would be limited, while Watson would be out entirely. Brown played two first quarter snaps against the Falcons - an 18-yard run and a pass block rep - but did not see any more in-game action. The Cardinals still won 40-17 to move to 3-0.
Immediately after the 23-point win, Brohm had a slightly more cautiously optimistic tone regarding the status for Brown and Watson against the Panthers.
"Well, I'm not for sure when we'll have everybody back," Brohm said. "I would like to have them back tomorrow. Hopefully we can get them back for the (Pitt) game. We'll see how the week goes. I am very hopeful that happens."
Over the first two games of the year, Brown had been off to an explosive start. While he had just 18 carries entering the matchup vs. BGSU, that went for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, year two has gotten off to a slow start for Watson, rushing for only 15 yards on nine carries.
Brown put together a dynamic true freshman campaign for the Cardinals last season. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
As a result, Brown took home numerous accolades. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports. He had even been named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets, and was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.
Even with Brown getting most of the spotlight at running back, Watson put together a breakout true freshman year as well. Playing in all but one game last season, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound back rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught five passes for 60 yards and a score. His 8.91 yards per carry led all of the FBS (min. 75 percent of games played, 4.0 rushing attempts per game).
Louisville will take on Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
