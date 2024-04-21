Isaac Guerendo 2024 NFL Draft Profile
Prospect: Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
School: Louisville
Year: Sixth-Year Senior
Background
Born June 28, 2000 (age 23) to parents Jen and Mario, the latter of which emigrated to the U.S. from the Central African Republic. A native of Clayton, Ind., Guerendo played his first two years of high school ball at Cascade HS, then his final two years at Avon HS.
Primarily a wide receiver in high school, he had 54 receptions for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, being named Indiana's Mr. Football and helping Avon go 10-3. He also lettered in basketball and participated in track and field.
Regarded as the No. 872 prospect in the Class of 2018, Wisconsin was the first (and only) Power Five school to extend Guerendo a scholarship offer. A few weeks later, he committed to the Badgers in July of 2017, then enrolled in June of 2018.
After redshirting his true freshman season at Wisconsin, Guerendo made the permanent switch to running back. However, over the next three seasons, he was significantly hampered by injuries.
In 2019, he missed the first eight games of the season due to a hamstring injury, logging only a one-yard carry and a three-yard reception despite playing in six games. During the COVID-shorted 2020 season, he had 11 carries for 36 yards in the season-opener against Illinois, then another hamstring injury sidelined him for the final six games.
The next season, Guerendo saw action in four games, rushing the ball 23 times for 160 yards and his first career touchdown against Eastern Michigan, while also catching two passes for six yards. However, a Lisfranc injury would force Guerendo to miss the final nine games.
2022 was Guerendo's first fully healthy season in college. While he was third on the depth chart behind Second-Team All-Big Ten selection Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, he still had a sizable role in the Badgers' running back rotation.
He managed had 64 carries for 385 yards, both of which were third on the team, with his five touchdowns second to Allen. His 17 catches for 115 yards and a touchdowns all led Wisconsin running backs, and he also returned 19 kicks for 454 yards.
After a five-year run with UW, Guerendo entered the portal and committed to play his final season of college at Louisville. During the first half of the 2023 season, he served as the primary backup to star running back Jawhar Jordan. Over the first eight games of the season, he had 60 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns, plus 12 receptions for 133 yards.
But when Jordan was hampered by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season, Guerendo saw his role in the offense increase dramatically, to which he took full advantage. In the final six games of the year, Guerendo's had 72 rushes for 558 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 10 catches for 101 yards. This included four a 161-yard and three-touchdown performance against USC in the Holiday Bowl, which was his first career start.
Guerendo finished the 2023 season with 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 rushes, along with 22 receptions for 234 yards to total 1,044 yards from scrimmage. He was also Louisville's leading kick returner, logging 11 returns for 211 yards.
Measurements
At the NFL Combine, Guerendo measured in at 6 feet and 0 inches (6000) and 221 pounds, along with 9 1/4" hands and 30 3/4″ arms. Guerendo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, the short shuttle in 4.15 seconds, and the three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds. Guerendo also leapt 10 feet and 9 inches (129″) in the broad jump and 41.5″ in the vertical. He also did 17 reps on the bench press at Louisville's Pro Day.
Based on these measurements and numbers, Guerendo earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.90 out of 10, ranking 20th out of 1,903 running backs from 1987 through 2024 (99th percentile).
Scouting Report
Strengths
- Has a very muscular build and a great blend of size, speed and power. Will be able to fit into most schemes at the next level.
- Guerendo's lower body allows him to both power through tackle attempts against lineman and linebackers (especially when he lowers his shoulders) and out run defensive backs in the open field.
- Does a very good job on passing downs. He both an asset as a pass catcher, and is an exceptional pass blocker.
- As a one-cut back, Guerendo displays good patience and overall vision when surveying the line of scrimmage, and knows how to make defenders take bad tackling angles.
Weaknesses
- Even with his athleticism and overall physical intangibles, Guerendo doesn't possess a lot of lateral or horizontal burst.
- Has a tendency to over-rely on outside runs or cuts to the outside. Will have to improve his rushing between tackles.
- Has a very lengthy injury history prior to his arrival in Louisville, including multiple hamstring issues.
- At 23-years-old, he'll have a shorter shelf life than most due to the current climate regarding running back in the NFL. He also doesn't have a great body of work, having been a backup for most of his career.
NFL Comparison
- Breece Hall (Iowa State - 2019-21, New York Jets - 2022 - Present)
Highlights: Here (YouTube)
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
