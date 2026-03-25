Watch: Mark Ivey, Louisville Defensive Linemen Discuss Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is in full swing. As quickly as it started, the Cardinals are already one week through their month-long set of spring practices, and soon, it will be time to slap on pads.

There were a lot of moving pieces early in the offseason for the Cards, and that included Mark Ivey. While the defensive assistant is heading into his eighth season on staff at Louisville, including the first three under head coach Jeff Brohm, he's taking on additional responsibilities for 2026. Not only is he moving back to coaching the defensive line, he is now UofL co-defensive coordinator along with Steve Ellis.

"It was an incredible experience to continue to learn, and the fact that Coach Brohm trusted me with the linebackers was awesome," Ivey said. "But I've done a lot of reps with the defensive line over the course of the last 30 years, and it's a group that I feel like I relate to fairly well. It's exciting to get back with those guys, just because it's something I feel like I have a knack with those guys, and I just enjoy working with them."

Ivey takes over a position group that is loaded with talent. Louisville is returning All-ACC defensive end rusher Clev Lubin, as well as edge rusher A.J. Green. They're also bringing in highly regarded transfers Tyler Thompson and Jerod Smith II, as well as multiple others like Daylen Russell and Joshue Donald.

So far through the first week of spring ball, Ivey has liked what he has seen out of his new position group.

"You do a lot of stuff in January and February in trying to prepare for alignments and assignments, but of course, the whole game is about physicality," Ivey said. "Being able to put the pads on the last couple days, and then see some people use their hands, and shed blocks, and do real football stuff is really nice. It's a lot of fun. The energy raises up quite a bit, always, whenever there's competitive pad and physicality worked into it."

On Monday, Ivey, defensive end Clev Lubin and defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, adjusting to Ivey as their new defensive line coach, the dynamic of Ivey and Steve Ellis as co-DC's, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Defensive Line Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator Mark Ivey

Defensive End Clev Lubin and Defensive Tackle Demeco Kennedy

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(Photo of Mark Ivey: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)