Louisville TE Izayah Cummings Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The winter transfer portal window might be long closed, but players can still opt to move on as graduate transfers - and one member of the Louisville football program is choosing this path.
Tight end Izayah Cummings has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Kentucky, but played sparingly during his lone season as a Cardinal. He played in the first four games of the season before taking a redshirt, catching three passes for 33 yards. While he also played in the Sun Bowl vs. Washington on special teams, he played just 18 offensive snaps for the season.
Cummings has had a bit of an up-and-down collegiate career. Playing in all 12 games with two starts during his final season with Kentucky, he caught just four passes for 98 yards. However, all of his production came in the final two games of the season, which included a 55-yard reception in the Governor's Cup against Louisville.
The Louisville native and Male alum initially came out of high school as a wide receiver, spurning the Cardinals to become a Wildcat. After logging no stats as a freshman, Cummings made the switch to tight end as a sophomore, then proceeded to catch 14 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns that season. However, he was buried on the depth chart as a junior in 2022, only managing a 23-yard rush despite playing all 13 games.
Cummings is the fifth Louisville player to hit the portal following the Sun Bowl, and the 19th in the cycle overall. Conversely, the Cardinals have also landed 21 transfer commitments in this cycle.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Izayah Cummings via University of Louisville Athletics)
