Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Commit Jack Sorgi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is now on the board in the Class of 2027, as Jack Sorgi has given the Cardinals their first commitment in the cycle.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jack Sorgi
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (385th)
Jack Sorgi's Sophomore Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Sorgi definitely has the frame that Jeff Brohm likes out of his quarterbacks. Not only is he on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of height at the position, he still has plenty of room to add more weight over his next two years in high school.
Athleticism: Given that Sorgi is a two-sport athlete who not only plays baseball, but is an outfielder, he has a ton of mobility. He has quick feet, which gives him good north-south burst for his size, and has great open field long stride speed for a quarterback. Also has underrated play strength with bodes well both with his arm, and when it comes to shedding tacklers.
Instincts: One of the first things that stands out on Sorgi's tape, as you can probably guess, is his mobility. He has phenomenal maneuverability inside the pocket thanks to some great footwork, and also has upper tier escapability from the pocket. He's shown on a handful of reps that he is sometimes among one of the fastest player on the field. Of course, Sorgi is great with his arm as well. His calling card in this department is his well above average accuracy, which really shines on intermediate outside shoulder throws. Not only can he routinely hit guys in stride, he regularly place the ball only where his receiver can get it, not to mention he also does a good job at delivering accurate off-base and on-the-run throws. Additionally, he flashes upper tier arm strength, but also seemingly knows when to put touch on the ball. One trait that Brohm likes in his quarterbacks is for them to be decisive and lack hesitation, and Sorgi certainly checks this box as well.
Polish: As far as Sorgi's passing mechanics go, they're relatively sound. He plays with a wide base to maximize his footwork, and has got a bit of on over-the-shoulder throwing motion at times, but it doesn't impact his arm's windup speed, which itself is above average. Most importantly, his mechanics don't seem to break down whenever he's facing pressure or the pocket collapses. Sometimes he can get a little too trigger happy with escaping the pocket, and you'd like to see him go through more of his reads. That being said, not only is Sorgi fast and twitchy, very rarely does he come down on the first tackle attempt, and arm tackles almost never bring him down.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is very, very underrated pickup for Louisville. You can tell that Sorgi comes from a quarterback background (his father, Jim, was a standout at Wisconsin and Peyton Manning's backup for several years with the Indianapolis Colts), and he has the skillset to be able to thrive in the modern game. He is extremely far along for just being a high school sophomore, and depending on how he progresses over the next two years, his potential is through the roof.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jack Sorgi via Instagram)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky