'27 WR Chuck Alexander Jr. Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An already good day for the Louisville football program just got even better.
Charles "Chuck" Alexander, a Class of 2027 wide receiver hailing from Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow, announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose UofL over held offers from Indiana, Iowa, Cincinnati, Pitt, Kentucky, and others.
Alexander's commitment came less just a few hours following Louisville's blowout 41-0 victory over Kentucky. Alexander was one of several dozen prospects to take a visit to UofL's campus for the victory against the Wildcats.
Landing a commitment from Alexander this early in the cycle is a big recruiting win for Louisville. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout is regarded as a four-star prospect per On3/Rivals, ranking as high as the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 202 prospect overall in the 2027 class.
Alexander is coming off of a good junior campaign for Withrow. He was their leading pass catcher, hauling in 21 receptions for 369 yards and six touchdowns over his first eight games of the season. He helped the Tigers go 8-3 overall, including a berth in the OSHAA Region 8 quarterfinals.
He's now the second Class of 2027 prospect to commit to the Cardinals. Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi has been committed since June 26.
