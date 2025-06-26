Louisville Lands '27 QB Jack Sorgi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is busy building up their 2026 recruiting class, they're now officially on the board in the Class of 2027.
Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, the son of former Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Jim Sorgi, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Sorgi is not only the first prospect in the 2027 cycle to commit to Louisville, the Cardinals were the first D1 school to offer him. His commitment comes exactly three weeks after getting extended a scholarship offer following a standout performance in a camp hosted by Louisville.
"The coaches were complimentary of my footwork, how I threw the football, and my arm strength," Sorgi said to 247Sports after getting the offer. "They said they see potential in me to grow at QB, and that's why they decided to extend me an offer. I'm really excited to receive the offer and about the possibility of playing football at Louisville."
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal caller is currently an unranked prospect in the 2027 cycle, but he is coming off an efficient sophomore season at Tri-West. He completed 119 of his 201 pass attempts for a 59.2 percent completion rate, throwing for 1,729 yards and 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also plays for the Bruins' baseball team.
In the more immediate Class of 2026, Louisville holds 19 total commitments, and the class ranks as the No. 31 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
