San Jose State Transfer TE Jacob Stewart Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - TreyShun Hurry isn't the only San Jose State transfer opting to continue their career with the Louisville football program.
Former Spartans tight end Jacob Stewart has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Saturday.
Stewart is the second transfer commitment of the day for Louisville, joining Purdue safety Joseph Johnson II. He is the sixth portal pickup for the Cards in the spring window overall.
Despite playing in an offense that also included Hurry, a unanimous All-American in Nick Nash plus a Second-Team All-Mountain West selection in Justin Lockhart, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound tight end had a good 2024 campaign for SJSU. Playing in all 13 games while starting seven, his 34 receptions and three touchdown catches were both third on the team, and he also finished with 287 yards.
The Woodland, Calif. native spent the first two years of his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at Sacramento City College. A former quarterback, he spent his true freshman season at the position before making the switch to tight end for the 2023 season. That year, he caught 27 passes for 322 yards and two scores.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 25 commitments via the portal up to this point, with more expected to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Jacob Stewart: Cary Edmondson - Imagn Images)
