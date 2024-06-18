'25 OL Jake Cook Decommits From Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville football program's longest-tenured commitments in the Class of 2025 has backed off of his verbal pledge.
Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from the Cardinals.
"First, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the opportunities I have before me," Cook said on Twitter/X. "I'd also like to thank the entire Louisville staff for their time and investment in me. After a lot of prayers and conversations with family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment."
Cook had been committed to Louisville since early February, committing right after taking an unofficial visit for a Junior Day. He had even been back on campus as recently as earlier this month for an official visit.
"The visit was amazing, it’s always awesome being back on campus,' Cook told Louisville Report. "Such a great place to be with great people."
Ever since his initial commitment, Cook has had a fantastic offseason. Not only was he named the offensive line MVP at anUnder Armour Next camp in late April, he also earned offensive line MVP honors at a Rivals camp in mid-May.
At the time of his commitment, Cook was regarded as an unranked recruit by the 247Sports Composite, but has seen a meteoric rise in his status as a prospect since then. He's now ranked as high as the No. 201 recruit in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals, and comes in as the 615th-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Following Cook's decommitment, Louisville is down to an 11-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Jake Cook via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter