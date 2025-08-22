Jaleel Skinner Ready to Take the Next Step for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the upcoming 2025 season, the Louisville football program is not short on playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, expect to hear guys like Isaac Brown, Chris Ball and Caullin Lacy hear their name called often as part of an offense that could finish the year in the top-10. Over on defense, guys like Stanquan Clark, Clev Lubin and JoJo Evans will be the lynchpins of a unit hoping to cobble together a bounce-back season.
Every season, there are a handful of players who have breakout campaigns, and firmly establish themselves as one of those aforementioned playmakers. This year, Jaleel Skinner could very well be one of those players.
It has been an up-and-down collegiate career for Skinner so far. He was a top-150 prospect coming out of high school, and originally committed to play for Miami. His first year in college showed long term promise, as he caught nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2022.
Since then, Skinner hasn't experienced nearly as much on-field success. After catching just on nine-yard pass during his second season in Coral Gables, he hit the portal and transferred to Louisville. However, guys like Mark Redman, Jamari Johnson and Nate Kurisky got regular playing time in front of him, and he would up with just a four-yard catch vs. Austin Peay in his first year as a Cardinal. He even briefly re-entered the portal this past winter before ultimately withdrawing and choosing to stay with UofL for the 2025 season.
Judging by his efforts this offseason, opting to stick it out with Louisville could have quite possibly been the best thing he could have done.
During the spring and fall ahead of the 2024 season, Skinner flashed high upside at times thanks to his blue chip background, but struggled to make simple routine plays. It's why, even after Jamari Johnson got hurt last year, he never got higher than third on the depth chart.
But over the course of the current offseason, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end has made tremendous strides in his overall game. Of course, he still produced a handful of highlight-style plays in spring ball and fall camp. But the biggest development was that he was able to make the routine play with regularity, so much so that it was hard not to notice how many times he was getting targeted.
In fact, in both spring and fall, while Kurisky has the most in-game experience, it was Skinner who was the one who got regular run with the first team unit.
"He's becoming a more consistent player, learning the offense, catching the football," tight ends coach Ryan Wallace said of Skinner. "He's been consistent throughout the spring, throughout the summer and throughout the camps. We're excited to see where he goes in the fall."
Part of getting Skinner to become more consistent was simply getting and keeping his weight up. While he stands at 6-foot-6, he has a naturally thin frame, and weighed just 216 pounds coming out of high school. While Wallace says it was a bit of a "battle" to get him to a better spot in terms of his weight, he commends him for the progress he's made. On Louisville's online roster, he's now listed at 230 pounds.
"I'm about 10-15 pounds of muscle heavier, more consistent catching the ball," Skinner said when asked how he feels like he's different from this time last year. "Knowing the plays, knowing where to line up, knowing the calls as a receiver and at tight end, and just understanding the game through and through, and understanding this offense. That's why I feel like I'm different."
Speaking of his understanding of the game, that's another area where Skinner has taken a bigger step forward in his development. On top of being on the skinnier side for his position, he admittedly wasn't super familiar with the playbook during his first year as a Cardinal.
But now? Not only does he feel like he has a mastery for his own role in the playbook, he feels that he can help be a leader for others if they are struggling.
"This time last year, you could throw me out there, I might have gotten three plays out of 10 right," he said. "This year, I got all 10 of them, and I might be able to draw you up everybody else's routes as well. I'm feeling great, I'm really confident in my ability. The coaches have given me tools and helped me out as best they can. I'm really prepared and ready to go."
His increased knowledge of the playbook/understanding of the game, when coupled with the fact that he has finally added some additional weight to his frame, that has also helped him tremendously as a blocker. While he won't be asked to block super often, he feels that he can more than hold his own if he is asked to.
{It's understanding leverage," he said. "Everybody sees that more of a lean guy in tight end, so it's understanding leverage and understanding that I don't have to overdo myself as I'm blocking, because it's gonna be harder to block some of our bigger guys and stronger guys. Just understanding where you need to be in situations to keep that separation between me and the quarterback."
Put it all together, and Skinner feels that he is finally able to take that step forward and have his breakout season for the Cardinals.
"I feel like I'm ready for it," he said when asked recently if he's ready to take the next step in his progression. "I'm taking every day as I can, trying to be the best I can every day. Every day, I'm getting ready to get closer and closer."
