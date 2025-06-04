Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Jamarcus Whyce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three commitments for the Louisville football program during the first weekend of June, as Jamarcus Whyce has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jamarcus Whyce
Position: Defensive Tackle/End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds
School: Dayton (Oh.) Trotwood Madison
Top Offers: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennssee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8844 (503rd)
Jamarcus Whyce's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: As it currently stands, Whyce has a decent amount of weight packed onto him, especially in his lower body. Depending on what his exact role will be at the college level, he might need continue bulking up, although it remains to be seen how much more he can add. Both height and wingspan are in a good spot for his position as well.
Athleticism: Right now, Whyce's play strength is his calling card when on the football field, as it's evident that he's usually one of the strongest players on the field. However, he also moves fairly well. He's got solid open field speed, and possesses good - but maybe not great - footwork and overall agility.
Instincts: Some of Whyce's best work comes from simply being more physical than the offensive lineman he's facing. He utilizes both his strength and his wingspan very well, and is able to knock opposing linemen off of their base with regularity. He can clog up rushing lanes by filling up the gap from an off-balance lineman, but also does a solid job of timing his block sheds when the ballcarrier is approaching him. On top of that, he also has an underrated swim move that appears to have a high missed block rate on film. He'd be a more deadly speed rusher, but he has a first step that is explosive but slightly inconsistent.
Polish: Whyce takes the majority of his snaps in a three-technique or higher. While he gets plenty of run as a tackle, there is potential for him to be an edge rusher in college. He has good bend, and almost always maintains good pad level on his rush. However, while Whyce has a good motor, his pursuit angles to the backfield are a bit hit-or-miss at times. Regardless of his alignment, Whyce regularly tackles and wraps up with force.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is an intriguing pickup for Louisville. While Whyce has some things to work on once on campus, he has also shown upper tier capabilities as both an interior lineman and an edge rusher. The Cardinals just have to decide what to do with him and go from there.
(Photo of Jamarcus Whyce via Twitter/X)
