Louisville Report

Louisville Offers Over 150 Prospects During January Contact Period

The Cardinals hit the recruiting trail hard during the month of January.
Matthew McGavic|
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been very busy over the last month when it comes to roster construction.

When the 14-day transfer portal window opened up in early January, head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff immediately got to work. By the time it closed, the Cardinals had secured 30 incoming transfer commitments, and currently boast the No. 5 portal class in college football.

But more recently, Brohm and Co. have been busy looking towards the future.

From Jan. 5-31, the recruiting calendar - save for a few days - was in a contact period. This is a time where it is “permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.” The entire month of February is designated as a dead period, where it is not permissible to make “in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations” on or off campus.

So once Louisville’s portal class was wrapped up, the staff then shifted their focus towards high school recruiting. They were extremely busy, traveling all over the nation to visit targets they had previously identified, and subsequently dished out scholarship offers.

Just how many prospects were offered during this contact period? In total, the Cardinals extended scholarship offers to 151 high school prospects.

The overwhelming majority of these came in the Class of 2027, with Louisville offering 85 prospects in this cycle. The Cardinals also started to lay the groundwork for the more distant future as well, offering 45 Class of 2028 prospects, 18 in the Class of 2029, and even three in the Class of 2030.

During this time, Louisville didn’t shy away from throwing their hat into the ring with high-profile recruitments. In the Class of 2027, they offered 12 four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite. This included five in the top-250, and three in the top-200.

In the 2028 cycle, the Cardinals certainly didn’t shy away from getting involved with elite talent. They offered not one, but five five-star prospects in this class: safety Casey Barner, wide receiver Aden Johnson, edges Kameron McGee and Darieson Prescott, plus defensive lineman Azhir Waddell.

Four four-star prospects in this cycle also were offered, including two in the top-100: linebacker Andre Alexander Jr. and cornerback Izayah Vickers.

Below is every single high school prospect that Louisville offered during the January contact period:

Class of 2027

Delorean Airall Jr.

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jernard Albright

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9318 (174th)

Timi Aliu

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
School: Locust Grove (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9156 (257th)

Alan Blackshere

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Norland
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Carter Blackwell

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Mason Boykin

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Middletown (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

M.J. Burnett

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)

Elijah Burns-Crump

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Matthias Burrell

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds
School: Columbus (Oh.) St. Francis de Sale
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordan Bush

Position: Quarterback/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jaden Butler

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)

Jordan Christie

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (417th)

Roman Combs

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Dayon Cooper

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Davin Davidson

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds
School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Lorontae Davis

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jayden Elder

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish River
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaleb Exume

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)

Marquis Fennell

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Drew Follett

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Winter Park (Fla.) Bishop Moore
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Deron Foster

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)

Rome Freeman

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jean-Pierre "J.P" Furtado

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Lake Minneola (Fla.) First Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)

Griff Galloway

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providene Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Robert Garcia

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Gideon Gash

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
School: Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9046 (304th)

Robert Geathers III

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Chalotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Antwoine Glover III

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

McKenzie Graham

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kennedy Green

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9229 (214th)

Mason Halliman

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
School: Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)

Sean Hassan

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 310 pounds
School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Eddie Holloway

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tristen Hughes

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
School: Rocky River (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8907 (367th)

Brady Hull

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
School: Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Kaiden James

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Anthony Jennings

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9230 (213th)

Damari Jerry

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)

Debonaire Johnson

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 220 pounds
School: Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Justin Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Evanston (Ill.) Township
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)

Carl Jones Jr.

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

King Kalama

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds
School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Tripp Keller

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)

Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui

Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Javion Herrington

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaden Howard

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Clayton Lee

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 290 pounds
School: Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8865 (415th)

Jason Lewis

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Munir Lewis

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyre Lloyd

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Antwan Lockett

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sebastian Lora

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Walter Maestre Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brooklyn Maxey

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jack Mazurek

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Chance McPike Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zai'Vion Meads

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 272 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Atherton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (723rd)

Nathaniel Miller

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Christian Mollino

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jailyn Moore

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ronald Moore

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Justin Murphy

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 192 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) North Clayton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9573 (101st)

Reilly Newman

Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Kenyon Norman

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (434rd)

Mason Oglesby

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8991 (329th)

Kareem Palmer

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8902 (369th)

Elias Pearl

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Moses Poku-Kankam

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Reed Ramsier

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) First Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8915 (362th)

Aroson "A.J." Randle Jr.

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Garner (N.C.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8995 (326th)

Xavier Ratica

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Semajay Robinson

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaiden Robinson-Vickers

Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
School: Dunnellon (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9306 (179th)

Giacamo SanFilippo

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cecil Smith

Position: Running Back/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 170 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Caleb Saint Fleur

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Keyon Standifer

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Athens (Ga.) Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)

Wilzard Sterling

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

DeShaun Thomas

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Marritt Island (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Darrian Tomlin

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 192 pounds
School: Versailes (Ky.) Woodford County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Darren White-Jackson

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 291 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sincere Wilkerson

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 340 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ke'Sean Williams

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Charles Woodson Jr.

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 173 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8874 (414th)

Jared Zames

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2028

Mister Achoe

Position: Defensive Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 164 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Andre Alexander Jr.

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9336 (83rd)

Kamryn Andrade

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Casey Barner

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Powder Spring (Ga.) McEachern
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9922 (16th)

Kameron Battle

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brock Baumann

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds
School: Westerville (Oh.) Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Belyeu

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds
School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9280 (112th)

Kavon Blackmon

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds
School: Springfield (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Xavier Bowman

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9295 (104th)

Isaiah Brown

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tony Brown III

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 157 pounds
School: Clermont (Fla.) East Ridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Christian Bryant

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds
School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyler Bryant

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Trashonn Collins

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Cottondale (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Maximus Curry

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds
School: Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Meshi Dobson

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Anthony "Dion" Edwards

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Tyner Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Joshua Erkins

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sharad Haire

Position: Defensive Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Damien Harvey

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Axzavious "Zay" Hawkins

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
School: Cocoa (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ethan Hook

Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Quinston Howard

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Charles Ibe

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 290 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Carlton Jackson III

Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Aden Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9843 (30th)

Omari Lawson

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Zarephath Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tristen Lofton

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Isaias Matias

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
School: Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kameron McGee

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds
School: Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9961 (6th)

Truth Morgan

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordyn Murray

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Aidan Opore

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9257 (122nd)

Darieon Prescott

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
School: Bollingbrook (Ill.) HA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9905 (18th)

Demetre Pryor

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Matthew Rogers

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jarmell Sine

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2
School: Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordon Steijger-Vanderham

Position: Offensive Tackle/Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Stelus

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish Fort
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Izayah Vickers

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Tallahassee (Fla.) FSU School
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9319 (93rd)

Azhir Waddell

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9906 (17th)

Antonio Wilcher

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Dashun Williams

Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
School: Euclid (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Bryce Willingham

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) North
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

TJ Woodson

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2029

Vankino Bethea

Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Beck Funderburk

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds
School: Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Landon Ghea

Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jakobe Gilyard

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Niceville (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Na'im Jefferson

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyrese Jefferson

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 162 pounds
School: Melbourne (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Amarian McRae

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kymani Nicholas

Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordan Peacock

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Davin Phipps

Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds
School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Captain Rolle

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 150 pounds
School: Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Galle
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Andre Scott

Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Martell Shannon

Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Khalil Thomas

Position: Cornerback/Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 168 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) True North
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Emerson Walker

Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jylon Walton

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Plantation (Fla.) South
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Watts

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Carver
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zach Williams

Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 160 pounds
School: Dallas (Tex.) Bishop Lynch
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2030

Reede Harriott

Position: Athlete
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 140 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jonathan Sawyer

Position: Athlete
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Miramar (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Romarion Tellez

Position: Athlete
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 182 pounds
School: Miramar (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football