Louisville Offers Over 150 Prospects During January Contact Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been very busy over the last month when it comes to roster construction.

When the 14-day transfer portal window opened up in early January, head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff immediately got to work. By the time it closed, the Cardinals had secured 30 incoming transfer commitments, and currently boast the No. 5 portal class in college football.

But more recently, Brohm and Co. have been busy looking towards the future.

From Jan. 5-31, the recruiting calendar - save for a few days - was in a contact period. This is a time where it is “permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.” The entire month of February is designated as a dead period, where it is not permissible to make “in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations” on or off campus.

So once Louisville’s portal class was wrapped up, the staff then shifted their focus towards high school recruiting. They were extremely busy, traveling all over the nation to visit targets they had previously identified, and subsequently dished out scholarship offers.

Just how many prospects were offered during this contact period? In total, the Cardinals extended scholarship offers to 151 high school prospects.

The overwhelming majority of these came in the Class of 2027, with Louisville offering 85 prospects in this cycle. The Cardinals also started to lay the groundwork for the more distant future as well, offering 45 Class of 2028 prospects, 18 in the Class of 2029, and even three in the Class of 2030.

During this time, Louisville didn’t shy away from throwing their hat into the ring with high-profile recruitments. In the Class of 2027, they offered 12 four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite. This included five in the top-250, and three in the top-200.

In the 2028 cycle, the Cardinals certainly didn’t shy away from getting involved with elite talent. They offered not one, but five five-star prospects in this class: safety Casey Barner, wide receiver Aden Johnson, edges Kameron McGee and Darieson Prescott, plus defensive lineman Azhir Waddell.

Four four-star prospects in this cycle also were offered, including two in the top-100: linebacker Andre Alexander Jr. and cornerback Izayah Vickers.

Below is every single high school prospect that Louisville offered during the January contact period:

Class of 2027

Delorean Airall Jr.

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jernard Albright

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9318 (174th)

Timi Aliu

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

School: Locust Grove (Ga.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9156 (257th)

Alan Blackshere

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Norland

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Carter Blackwell

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Mason Boykin

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

School: Middletown (Oh.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

M.J. Burnett

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)

Elijah Burns-Crump

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Matthias Burrell

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds

School: Columbus (Oh.) St. Francis de Sale

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordan Bush

Position: Quarterback/Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jaden Butler

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)

Jordan Christie

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (417th)

Roman Combs

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Dayon Cooper

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

School: South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Davin Davidson

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds

School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Lorontae Davis

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

School: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) West Boca

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jayden Elder

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish River

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaleb Exume

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)

Marquis Fennell

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Drew Follett

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Winter Park (Fla.) Bishop Moore

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Deron Foster

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)

Rome Freeman

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jean-Pierre "J.P" Furtado

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

School: Lake Minneola (Fla.) First Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)

Griff Galloway

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providene Day

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Robert Garcia

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Gideon Gash

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

School: Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9046 (304th)

Robert Geathers III

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

School: Chalotte (N.C.) Providence Day

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Antwoine Glover III

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

McKenzie Graham

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kennedy Green

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9229 (214th)

Mason Halliman

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

School: Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)

Sean Hassan

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 310 pounds

School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Eddie Holloway

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tristen Hughes

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

School: Rocky River (Oh.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8907 (367th)

Brady Hull

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

School: Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Kaiden James

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

School: Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Anthony Jennings

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9230 (213th)

Damari Jerry

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)

Debonaire Johnson

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 220 pounds

School: Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Justin Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Evanston (Ill.) Township

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)

Carl Jones Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

School: LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

King Kalama

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds

School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Tripp Keller

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)

Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui

Position: Offensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Javion Herrington

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaden Howard

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Clayton Lee

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 290 pounds

School: Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8865 (415th)

Jason Lewis

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Munir Lewis

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyre Lloyd

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Antwan Lockett

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sebastian Lora

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Walter Maestre Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brooklyn Maxey

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jack Mazurek

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Chance McPike Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zai'Vion Meads

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 272 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Atherton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (723rd)

Nathaniel Miller

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Christian Mollino

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jailyn Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

School: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ronald Moore

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Justin Murphy

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 192 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) North Clayton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9573 (101st)

Reilly Newman

Position: Defensive Line

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)

Kenyon Norman

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (434rd)

Mason Oglesby

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8991 (329th)

Kareem Palmer

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

School: Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8902 (369th)

Elias Pearl

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Moses Poku-Kankam

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Reed Ramsier

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) First Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8915 (362th)

Aroson "A.J." Randle Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

School: Garner (N.C.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8995 (326th)

Xavier Ratica

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds

School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Semajay Robinson

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kaiden Robinson-Vickers

Position: Defensive Line

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

School: Dunnellon (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9306 (179th)

Giacamo SanFilippo

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Cecil Smith

Position: Running Back/Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-8, 170 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Caleb Saint Fleur

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Keyon Standifer

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds

School: Athens (Ga.) Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)

Wilzard Sterling

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

DeShaun Thomas

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

School: Marritt Island (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Darrian Tomlin

Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 192 pounds

School: Versailes (Ky.) Woodford County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Darren White-Jackson

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 291 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sincere Wilkerson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 340 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ke'Sean Williams

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Charles Woodson Jr.

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 173 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8874 (414th)

Jared Zames

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2028

Mister Achoe

Position: Defensive Back

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 164 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Andre Alexander Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9336 (83rd)

Kamryn Andrade

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Casey Barner

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

School: Powder Spring (Ga.) McEachern

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9922 (16th)

Kameron Battle

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Brock Baumann

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds

School: Westerville (Oh.) Central

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Belyeu

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds

School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9280 (112th)

Kavon Blackmon

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

School: Springfield (Oh.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Xavier Bowman

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9295 (104th)

Isaiah Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tony Brown III

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 157 pounds

School: Clermont (Fla.) East Ridge

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Christian Bryant

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyler Bryant

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Trashonn Collins

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

School: Cottondale (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Maximus Curry

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds

School: Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Meshi Dobson

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Anthony "Dion" Edwards

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160 pounds

School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Tyner Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Joshua Erkins

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Sharad Haire

Position: Defensive Back

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Damien Harvey

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Central

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Axzavious "Zay" Hawkins

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

School: Cocoa (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Ethan Hook

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

School: Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Quinston Howard

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Charles Ibe

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 290 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Carlton Jackson III

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Aden Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds

School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9843 (30th)

Omari Lawson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Zarephath Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tristen Lofton

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Isaias Matias

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

School: Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kameron McGee

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

School: Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9961 (6th)

Truth Morgan

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordyn Murray

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Aidan Opore

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9257 (122nd)

Darieon Prescott

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

School: Bollingbrook (Ill.) HA

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9905 (18th)

Demetre Pryor

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Matthew Rogers

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds

School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jarmell Sine

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-2

School: Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordon Steijger-Vanderham

Position: Offensive Tackle/Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Stelus

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish Fort

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Izayah Vickers

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Tallahassee (Fla.) FSU School

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9319 (93rd)

Azhir Waddell

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9906 (17th)

Antonio Wilcher

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Dashun Williams

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

School: Euclid (Oh.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Bryce Willingham

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) North

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

TJ Woodson

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2029

Vankino Bethea

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Beck Funderburk

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

School: Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Landon Ghea

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jakobe Gilyard

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Niceville (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Na'im Jefferson

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Tyrese Jefferson

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 162 pounds

School: Melbourne (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Amarian McRae

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Kymani Nicholas

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jordan Peacock

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Davin Phipps

Position: Offensive Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Captain Rolle

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 150 pounds

School: Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Galle

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Andre Scott

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Martell Shannon

Position: Defensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Khalil Thomas

Position: Cornerback/Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 168 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) True North

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Emerson Walker

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jylon Walton

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Plantation (Fla.) South

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zachary Watts

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Carver

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Zach Williams

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-8, 160 pounds

School: Dallas (Tex.) Bishop Lynch

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Class of 2030

Reede Harriott

Position: Athlete

Measurables: 5-foot-8, 140 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Jonathan Sawyer

Position: Athlete

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

School: Miramar (Fla.)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Romarion Tellez

Position: Athlete

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 182 pounds

School: Miramar (Fla.)

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

