Louisville Offers Over 150 Prospects During January Contact Period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been very busy over the last month when it comes to roster construction.
When the 14-day transfer portal window opened up in early January, head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff immediately got to work. By the time it closed, the Cardinals had secured 30 incoming transfer commitments, and currently boast the No. 5 portal class in college football.
But more recently, Brohm and Co. have been busy looking towards the future.
From Jan. 5-31, the recruiting calendar - save for a few days - was in a contact period. This is a time where it is “permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.” The entire month of February is designated as a dead period, where it is not permissible to make “in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations” on or off campus.
So once Louisville’s portal class was wrapped up, the staff then shifted their focus towards high school recruiting. They were extremely busy, traveling all over the nation to visit targets they had previously identified, and subsequently dished out scholarship offers.
Just how many prospects were offered during this contact period? In total, the Cardinals extended scholarship offers to 151 high school prospects.
The overwhelming majority of these came in the Class of 2027, with Louisville offering 85 prospects in this cycle. The Cardinals also started to lay the groundwork for the more distant future as well, offering 45 Class of 2028 prospects, 18 in the Class of 2029, and even three in the Class of 2030.
During this time, Louisville didn’t shy away from throwing their hat into the ring with high-profile recruitments. In the Class of 2027, they offered 12 four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite. This included five in the top-250, and three in the top-200.
In the 2028 cycle, the Cardinals certainly didn’t shy away from getting involved with elite talent. They offered not one, but five five-star prospects in this class: safety Casey Barner, wide receiver Aden Johnson, edges Kameron McGee and Darieson Prescott, plus defensive lineman Azhir Waddell.
Four four-star prospects in this cycle also were offered, including two in the top-100: linebacker Andre Alexander Jr. and cornerback Izayah Vickers.
Below is every single high school prospect that Louisville offered during the January contact period:
Class of 2027
Delorean Airall Jr.
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jernard Albright
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9318 (174th)
Timi Aliu
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
School: Locust Grove (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9156 (257th)
Alan Blackshere
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Norland
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Carter Blackwell
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Mason Boykin
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Middletown (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
M.J. Burnett
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)
Elijah Burns-Crump
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Matthias Burrell
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds
School: Columbus (Oh.) St. Francis de Sale
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jordan Bush
Position: Quarterback/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jaden Butler
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)
Jordan Christie
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (417th)
Roman Combs
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Dayon Cooper
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: South Pittsburg (Tenn.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Davin Davidson
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds
School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Lorontae Davis
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jayden Elder
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish River
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kaleb Exume
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)
Marquis Fennell
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Drew Follett
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Winter Park (Fla.) Bishop Moore
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Deron Foster
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)
Rome Freeman
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jean-Pierre "J.P" Furtado
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Lake Minneola (Fla.) First Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (698th)
Griff Galloway
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providene Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Robert Garcia
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Gideon Gash
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
School: Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9046 (304th)
Robert Geathers III
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Chalotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Antwoine Glover III
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
McKenzie Graham
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kennedy Green
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9229 (214th)
Mason Halliman
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
School: Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (537th)
Sean Hassan
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 310 pounds
School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Eddie Holloway
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tristen Hughes
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
School: Rocky River (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8907 (367th)
Brady Hull
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
School: Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Kaiden James
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Anthony Jennings
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9230 (213th)
Damari Jerry
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)
Debonaire Johnson
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 220 pounds
School: Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Justin Johnson
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Evanston (Ill.) Township
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8900 (370th)
Carl Jones Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
King Kalama
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds
School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Tripp Keller
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (589th)
Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Javion Herrington
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kaden Howard
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Clayton Lee
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 290 pounds
School: Callahan (Fla.) West Nassau County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8865 (415th)
Jason Lewis
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Munir Lewis
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tyre Lloyd
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Antwan Lockett
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Sebastian Lora
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Walter Maestre Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Brooklyn Maxey
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jack Mazurek
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Chance McPike Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Zai'Vion Meads
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 272 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Atherton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (723rd)
Nathaniel Miller
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Christian Mollino
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Riverview (Fla.) Sumner
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jailyn Moore
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Ronald Moore
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Justin Murphy
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 192 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) North Clayton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9573 (101st)
Reilly Newman
Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 265 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (439th)
Kenyon Norman
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (434rd)
Mason Oglesby
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8991 (329th)
Kareem Palmer
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8902 (369th)
Elias Pearl
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Moses Poku-Kankam
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Reed Ramsier
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) First Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8915 (362th)
Aroson "A.J." Randle Jr.
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Garner (N.C.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8995 (326th)
Xavier Ratica
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds
School: West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Semajay Robinson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kaiden Robinson-Vickers
Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
School: Dunnellon (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9306 (179th)
Giacamo SanFilippo
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Cecil Smith
Position: Running Back/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 170 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Caleb Saint Fleur
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) McArthur
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Keyon Standifer
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
School: Athens (Ga.) Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (823rd)
Wilzard Sterling
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
DeShaun Thomas
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Marritt Island (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Darrian Tomlin
Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 192 pounds
School: Versailes (Ky.) Woodford County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Darren White-Jackson
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 291 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Sincere Wilkerson
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 340 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Ke'Sean Williams
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Charles Woodson Jr.
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 173 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8874 (414th)
Jared Zames
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Class of 2028
Mister Achoe
Position: Defensive Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 164 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Andre Alexander Jr.
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9336 (83rd)
Kamryn Andrade
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Casey Barner
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Powder Spring (Ga.) McEachern
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9922 (16th)
Kameron Battle
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Brock Baumann
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds
School: Westerville (Oh.) Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Zachary Belyeu
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds
School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9280 (112th)
Kavon Blackmon
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds
School: Springfield (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Xavier Bowman
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9295 (104th)
Isaiah Brown
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tony Brown III
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 157 pounds
School: Clermont (Fla.) East Ridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Christian Bryant
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds
School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tyler Bryant
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Trashonn Collins
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Cottondale (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Maximus Curry
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds
School: Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Meshi Dobson
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Anthony "Dion" Edwards
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160 pounds
School: Chattanooga (Tenn.) Tyner Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Joshua Erkins
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Sharad Haire
Position: Defensive Back
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Damien Harvey
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Axzavious "Zay" Hawkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
School: Cocoa (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Ethan Hook
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
School: Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quinston Howard
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Charles Ibe
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 290 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Carlton Jackson III
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Aden Johnson
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
School: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9843 (30th)
Omari Lawson
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Zarephath Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tristen Lofton
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Isaias Matias
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
School: Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kameron McGee
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds
School: Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9961 (6th)
Truth Morgan
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jordyn Murray
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Aidan Opore
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9257 (122nd)
Darieon Prescott
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
School: Bollingbrook (Ill.) HA
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9905 (18th)
Demetre Pryor
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds
School: Orlando (Fla.) Jones
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Matthew Rogers
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
School: Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jarmell Sine
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2
School: Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jordon Steijger-Vanderham
Position: Offensive Tackle/Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Zachary Stelus
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) Spanish Fort
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Izayah Vickers
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Tallahassee (Fla.) FSU School
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9319 (93rd)
Azhir Waddell
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9906 (17th)
Antonio Wilcher
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Dashun Williams
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
School: Euclid (Oh.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Bryce Willingham
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) North
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
TJ Woodson
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Class of 2029
Vankino Bethea
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Beck Funderburk
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds
School: Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Landon Ghea
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jakobe Gilyard
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Niceville (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Na'im Jefferson
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Tyrese Jefferson
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 162 pounds
School: Melbourne (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Amarian McRae
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kymani Nicholas
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jordan Peacock
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Marietta (Ga.) Walton
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Davin Phipps
Position: Offensive Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds
School: Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Captain Rolle
Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 150 pounds
School: Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Galle
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Andre Scott
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Port Charlotte (Fla.) HS
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Martell Shannon
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Southridge
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Khalil Thomas
Position: Cornerback/Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 168 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) True North
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Emerson Walker
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jylon Walton
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Plantation (Fla.) South
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Zachary Watts
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Carver
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Zach Williams
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 160 pounds
School: Dallas (Tex.) Bishop Lynch
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Class of 2030
Reede Harriott
Position: Athlete
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 140 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Jonathan Sawyer
Position: Athlete
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds
School: Miramar (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Romarion Tellez
Position: Athlete
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 182 pounds
School: Miramar (Fla.)
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
