'27 Trinity DL Sebastian Blue Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's momentum with recruiting the Class of 2027 doesn't seem to be slowing down, this time landing another one of the top prospects in both the city and state.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Blue, who plays here in the Derby City at Trinity HS, announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. His commitment to Louisville comes during his visit to the program's annual Junior Day.

He's the second local pickup in the 2027 cycle for Louisville. Elite cornerback Allen Evans IV, a teammate of Blue's at Trinity, committed to Louisville earlier this month. Blue also held offers from App State, FAU, Southern Miss, FIU and Eastern Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound tackle/edge was a critical component for a Trinity team that went 13-2 and won the Class 6A state championship. He finished his junior year with 39 tackles, seven for loss nine sacks and a fumble recovery. The year before as a sophomore in 2024, he collected 21 tackles, two for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries - one of which went for a touchdown.

Blue is regarded as the No. 8 prospect in the Commonwealth and 42nd-ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 cycle, according the On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The Rivals Industry Ranking tabs him as the No. 747 prospect in the nation.

Blue is the fifth Class of 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals. He joins Evans, Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, Cincinnati (Oh.) wide receiver Chuck Alexander and Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White. All four aforementioned are top-300 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite, which has helped UofL sport the No. 12 overall class up to this point.

(Photo of Vince Marrow, Sebastian Blue via Twitter/X)

