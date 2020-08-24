Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named to SI All-American's Preseason SI99

After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the tape from the 2019 high school football season, SI All-American has finally released the Preseason SI99 - which ranks the top 99 college football prospects in the Class of 2021.

Among those listed is Louisville outside linebacker commit Jaraye Williams, who comes in as the No. 84 prospect in the class. He was named as the No. 9 off-ball linebacker in the class last week.

"Williams is one of the additions to the list after even more careful consideration and time due to the pandemic," writes John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's Director of Football Recruiting. "In this case it was necessary considering how built for today's game the Louisville pledge profiles in space."

Louisville's coaching staff has put a premium on recruiting versatile prospects on the defensive side of the ball, and Garcia is high on WIlliams' ability to play multiple positions.

"There are legitimate safety responsibilities he executes well in the Pacific Northwest, from range to length and effective ball skills at the point," Garcia wrote. "This long defender lines up at what is more like a deep safety than traditional linebacker at times, too, proving effective moving backwards at nearly the same rate as coming downhill or off the edge."

"Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike. While he'll need to fill out some at the next level, he has the frame, awareness and athleticism to line up at a new spot on each down with effectiveness."

Jaraye Williams' Junior Year Highlights

A six-foot-three & 197-pound prospect, Williams had 30 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in his junior season for Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic. He is the son of former Louisville men's basketball star Terrence Williams, who played for the Cards from 2005-09 and was taken at No. 11 overall by the New Jersey Nets back in 2009.

