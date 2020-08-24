SI99: A look at Prospects Ranked No. 81-90

SI All-American continues ongoing analysis of the top prospects in the class of 2021 after releasing the SI99 Monday.

81. QB Miller Moss, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Committed to USC

Possessing a quick setup and delivery, Moss is a natural passer who is at his best from inside the pocket. He generates a good spin rate and can show ideal accuracy in intermediate and quick concepts. His standard feel for perimeter pressure sees him unafraid to climb up in the pocket while staying disciplined to maintain his eyes downfield and continue navigating to throwing lanes. The USC pledge is quick and decisive when clicking through his half-field reads and delivers with consistently appropriate ball speed, arc and placement. While he doesn’t possess elite physical tools, Moss projects well as a trigger-man who excels with rhythmic and timing-based concepts in a defined mid-range passing game to the middle of the field.

82. RB Jojo Earle, Aledo (Texas) High School

5-foot-9.5, 170 pounds

Committed to LSU

SIAA garnered plenty of questions regarding Earle when releasing the inaugural slot receiver rankings, but now his absence on that list should make more sense. Truly the most versatile runner on the list, the future Tiger can line up in the backfield and in the slot interchangeably. In a modern offense, his build and head-turning agility will be utilized in more than one spot but his ability to impact a front-seven from a run defense and coverage standpoint from the backfield could be too intriguing to place at another primary position. Earle is simply dynamic with the football in his hands with great vision, elusiveness and anticipation in tight windows, the type of traits an offensive coordinator builds touches for in each offensive game plan. The true quickness and feel for getting by defenders will help Earle factor into the return game, too.

83. Nickel Steven Ortiz, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed to Minnesota

We’ve had Ortiz on our radar since he was a freshman and was a star during the week of the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl practices. In fact, Ortiz impressed coaches so much that week, that he came in as a safety and finished as one of the top cornerbacks between both rosters. He’s not going to impress many on the hoof, but pop on the tape and he quickly shows ideal Nickel traits. Confident, tough, scrappy and productive are among Ortiz’s top traits. He possesses a solid feel for routes, recovery quickness and can make plays on the ball at catch points. Ortiz has good eye discipline and awareness in zone concepts. His toughness comes into play when you see him consistently squeeze from the perimeter and from depth to challenge the run. He should develop into a reliable defender to help fit the C-gap in a Nickel role at Minnesota, plus he has the versatility to play several other positions on the back end.

84. LB Jaraye Williams, Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic

6-foot-3, 197 pounds

Committed to Louisville

Williams is one of the additions to the list after even more careful consideration and time due to the pandemic. In this case it was necessary considering how built for today's game the Louisville pledge profiles in space. There are legitimate safety responsibilities he executes well in the Pacific Northwest, from range to length and effective ball skills at the point. This long defender lines up at what is more like a deep safety than traditional linebacker at times, too, proving effective moving backwards at nearly the same rate as coming downhill or off the edge. Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike. While he'll need to fill out some at the next level, he has the frame, awareness and athleticism to line up at a new spot on each down with effectiveness.

85. CB Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield (W.Va.)

6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Committed to Arizona State

Continuing a trend of big corners among this class, Johnson is another whom we feel could project to the boundary or perhaps even as a safety. His length is just one of his impressive traits, as the West Virginia native and California transplant also has a 38-inch vertical jump and play strength. As a cover man, Johnson is most comfortable in off-coverage where he can sit off 1 and react with quick mental processing. When he’s asked to play true man and zone concepts that require him to carry receivers vertically, Johnson shows solid press-and-bail technique, a good stride and long speed to stay in phase while in semi-trail position. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards is a former NFL DB and coached the secondary before ascending to his head coach track, so Johnson will be in good hands on the Herm Train in the desert.

86. QB Preston Stone, Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Committed to SMU

Stone is one the most exciting offensive players in this class. He is more playmaker than disciplined passer, at this point, as he will take some chances with the football and generate boom or bust plays. He is an athletic dual-threat type who can alter his arm slot with plus release quickness and shows good second and third-level vision. Stone is great in the reactionary phase, as he almost prefers to be off-schedule to allow more room for his creativity and mobility. He possesses impressive run traits and can elude defenders to reel off chunk plays with above-average speed in the run game. The SMU staff will likely be able to continue to run a quick, up-tempo passing attack while blending in QB-runs with the confident Stone.

87. IDL Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

6-foot-4, 265 pounds

Considering LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A & M, Tennessee and Oklahoma

Goodwine is capable at end or tackle, as well as on the edges where he spends most of his current time at. However, he flashes quickness and athleticism that could aid him to developing into a playmaking interior defensive lineman on the collegiate level. Goodwine has a fair longarm in his pass-rush toolbox, along with an upfield sell-inside slip. He also flashes snap quickness to jump on top of blockers and quickly reduce ground. The Maryland native can work as a left end in a traditional base 4-3 alignment, or as a 5-technique interior lineman in a 3-man front due to his length. As he continues to work on various facets of his game, Goodwine has a chance to blossom at the next level.

88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

6-foot-1, 235 pounds

Committed to Georgia

Old-school SEC fans will appreciate how Dumas-Johnson approaches the game of football. There's a consistent intensity with him that pops on tape, evident even against a national schedule at St. Frances Academy. He plays within his frame with power and purpose, decisive in tight windows amid the wash. JDJ navigates the trenches like a veteran and proves ideal against the run when it comes to instincts and fits from tackle to tackle. He is strong laterally and flashes range as needed to aid the coverage units as a zone supporter. Another college-ready build with enough speed and overall athleticism, this position is simply loaded nationally. Georgia could eventually contend for the top position group within the 'backer ranks with JDJ at the foundation. More polish on passing downs will only enhance strengths here.

89. DE Landon Jackson, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

6-foot-6, 240 pounds

Committed to LSU

Jackson, who appears to have recovered well from an ACL injury as a sophomore, is impressive on the hoof due to his length and frame. He plays with a good motor on tape, with experience working on both edges. The Texas native does a fair job using his length at the point when reducing ground and has honest body flexibility and lower-half fluidity to corner to passers after squeezing from entry points. Jackson also has solid mesh-point vision due to his ability to set an edge at the point and quickly locate the football to pursue in the run game. We feel Jackson has some edge-versatility to his game, as he could grow into a stand-up Sam ‘backer in a 3-4 base or into a strong-side end with some interior pass-rush ability in sub-packages at LSU.

90. Nickel Sage Ryan, Lafayette (Calif.) Christian Academy

5-foot-11, 195 pounds

Considering Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson and others

Ryan is a versatile player whom we can see playing running back, wide receiver, slot receiver, safety and, of course, nickel at the next level. He can offer a defensive coordinator flexibility in various packages to combat varied personnel groupings on Saturdays by playing in base, nickel, dime and dollar as a bump/over-hang defender walked out over slots. Ryan has the short-area quickness to work in underneath coverage, and his speed will allow him to play with range. His thick frame also allows him to factor as a C-gap defender in run fits, as he will run alleys and challenge runners at collision points. Finally, Ryan’s quickness, speed and toughness present as ideal traits to be exploited in blitz packages.

