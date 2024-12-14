Report: Louisville DL Jared Dawson Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive tackle Jared Dawson has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman has been an underrated component of Louisville's defensive line for the last three seasons. Dawson is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level, logging 19 tackles (11 solo), seven for loss and 4.0 sacks - all of which were career-highs - in 10 games and two starts.
Dawson joined Louisville as part of their 2020 recruiting class, and saw minimal on-field time during his first two seasons as a Cardinal. He became a key rotational piece during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, logging 30 tackles (17 solo), 7.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during this span.
The Collierville, Tenn. native concludes his Cardinals career with 51 total tackles (29 solo), 14.0 for loss, 9.0 sacks, a pass deflection and two forced fumbles in 37 games played.
Dawson is the 14th Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 16th overall. So far, the Cardinals have landed three commitments from out of the transfer portal.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo via Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
