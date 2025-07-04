In-State '26 OL Jarvis Strickland Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Vince Marrow's hiring by the Louisville football program is already producing early dividends amongst in-state prospects in the Class of 2026.
Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland, who decommitted from Kentucky just over two weeks ago back on June 19, announced Friday that he has flipped his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Marrow, who was officially hired to be Louisville Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting back on June 12, was Strickland's lead recruiter while at Kentucky. Despite the move, the lineman, who had been committed to UK since late March, told 247Sports that he would be sticking with his commitment to the Wildcats.
Getting Strickland to flip his commitment is a massive development for Louisville. The 6-foot-6, 294-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 206 prospect overall in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as a four-star prospect that ranks as the No. 412 recruit in the nation.
Louisville now has 19 committed prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and it's a class that ranks as high as No. 32 in the nation. Per the 247Sports Composite, four of the top five players in the state of Kentucky, as well as six of the top 11, are committed to the Cardinals.
