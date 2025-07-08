Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR/DB Commit Jayden McGregory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another blue chip Class of 2026 prospect is heading to the Louisville football program, as Jayden McGregory has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jayden McGregory
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Des Moines (Iowa) Valley
Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8922 (400th)
Jayden McGregory's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Considering that McGregory is being recruited to play safety at Louisville, he brings very good positional size to the table. The height is good, it's coupled with a great wingspan, not to mention he also has broad shoulders and some good upper body muscle tone.
Athleticism: McGregory also plays both basketball and baseball, so as you can imagine, he is extremely athletic. Thanks in part to some great foot speed and footwork overall, his agility in all directions - especially north-south - is next level. His top gear in the open field is pretty good as well, as is his play strength and vertical.
Instincts: No matter what area of the field McGregory was lined up at, one thing was for certain: his eye were almost always in the backfield reading the eyes of the quarterback. On top of that, he's an incredibly cerebral player who can easily make adjustments on the fly based on what he's looking at. It also helps tremendously that McGregory has phenomenal short area quickness/burst and closing speed. Pair that with some very good body control when attempting to make a play on the ball (which shows up when playing wide receiver as well), McGregory can make up a lot of ground in a short period of time, and is routinely in position to make a play for the defense.
Polish: Not only does McGregory play safety and wide receiver, he also took his fair share of reps at cornerback in both zone and man coverage, as well as at punt returner and sometimes as a wildcat quarterback. His foot speed is what helps him glide across the field, but the fluidity in his hips is touch-and-go, which is why he projects as a safety in college. Physicality might not be his top athletic trait, but it's very present in his game. He's a hard hitter and a mostly fundamental tackler, although he is prone to diving at times. He excels in press coverage, and can easily push through wide receivers blocking in run support.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great pickup for Louisville defense. McGregory has a near-perfect combination on mental and athletic intangibles to be the last line of defense, or someone who can simply step up and make a play. Depending on who returns at safety for the 2026, he has a chance to see some early playing time as a freshman.
(Photo of Jayden McGregory via Hudl)
