Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Jaydin Broadnax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed one of their top targets in the Class of 2026, with Jaydin Broadnax opting to commit to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jaydin Broadnax
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton
Top Offers: Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9026 (319th)
Jaydin Broadnax's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Broadnax has physical intangibles that do don't see very often in cornerbacks. Not only does he have rare height for the position, his wingspan seems to be pushing six-and-a-half feet. He has a slightly wiry muscle frame, but more importantly appears to have very low body fat.
Athleticism: As you can imagine, Broadnax has a very long stride, which in turn gives him some great open field speed. For a bigger corner, he also has fantastic footwork and foot speed overall, giving him short area agility you usually only see in smaller defensive backs. His vertical isn't bad, either.
Instincts: Broadnax's anticipatory skills are some of his best traits as a defensive back. He makes great reads - both in terms of reading the quarterback's eyes and reacting to his man - and breaks on the ball, and has fantastic timing with his hands when it comes to actually making plays on the ball. Even when his timing is just a tick off, he has good recovery speed to assist. Broadnax usually sits back in coverage, but his wingspan makes him an absolute pest when pressing, and he almost always knocks receivers clean off kilter. He's also an underrated hitter who isn't afraid to get physical, and he is more than willing to swoop in and assist to make plays away from his initial assignment.
Polish: Broadnax played the bulk of his snaps this past season at West Boca Raton as a boundary corner, but also took reps as a field corner, and even sometimes at safety. He also performed well on special teams both as a punt returner and a gunner. Regardless of his exact alignment, Broadnax almost always plays with an inside shade while in zone coverage, and maintains great inside leverage because of it. When not shading, he also moves smoothly on his backpedal, and can flip his hips without much issue. While in man coverage, because of his natural instincts and athletic intangibles, he also rarely gives up more than a few yards of separation. When it comes to his fundamentals as a tackler, they can definitely improve some. While he produces a ton of pass break ups, many of them could have been - or should have been - turned into interceptions.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a fantastic pickup for Louisville. Broadnax has a rare blend of size and instincts, plus the athleticism to make it all work at a high level. While his exact role in the secondary is to-be-determined, Broadnax is the kind of prospect that can push for early playing time as soon as he gets on campus.
(Photo of Jaydin Broadnax via Twitter/X)
