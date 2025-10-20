Louisville's Jeff Brohm Named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Presented by PNC Bank.
The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Brohm picked up accolades after guiding Louisville to a 24-21 upset win over No. 2 Miami on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The victory marked Louisville’s first road win against an AP Top-2 opponent in program history and matched the highest-ranked opponent the Cardinals have ever defeated. Brohm is 4-4 lifetime against Top-5 opponents during his career.
With the victory, Louisville improved to 5-1 on the season while snapping Miami’s 10-game winning streak.
Quarterback Miller Moss completed 23-of-37 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score for the third-straight game. Wide receiver Chris Bell continued his stellar stretch, hauling in nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Louisville player with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games since 2019.
Running back Isaac Brown led the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 15 carries, marking his eighth career 100-yard performance and the first allowed by Miami this season.
The Cardinals’ defense was relentless, forcing four interceptions for the first time since 2022 and holding Miami to just 63 rushing yards, the sixth-lowest total by a ranked opponent in school history. Linebacker T.J. Capers sealed the victory with an interception in the final minute, while JoJo Evans Jr., Jabari Mack, and Antonio Watts each added a pick. Linebacker TJ Quinn led the team with six tackles, while Cooper Ranvier connected on a 48-yard field goal.
“Coach Brohm and the Cardinals showed tremendous grit and execution to pull off one of the biggest upsets so far this season,” said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. “To go into Miami and take down the nation’s No. 2 team in such a dramatic fashion speaks volumes about his leadership and the belief he’s built within that locker room.”
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky